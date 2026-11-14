Ben Smith questions Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's attacking approach after the Springboks' defeat to France

Rugby analyst compares the young flyhalf's game with Antoine Dupont's skills and vision

Springbok supporters are divided, with some agreeing with Smith while others defend Sacha

Briefly News spoke exclusively to rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who offered a nuanced perspective on the debate

Rugby analyst Ben Smith has questioned Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's development as a Springboks flyhalf, arguing that the 24-year-old's reliance on running could limit his game against top international opposition.

Ben Smith Criticises Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Compares Springboks Star to Antoine Dupont

Source: Facebook

Smith shared his assessment on X following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in their Nations Championship encounter at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November.

The RugbyPass columnist believes Feinberg-Mngomezulu has become too predictable with his attacking approach, suggesting that opponents are increasingly finding ways to neutralise his greatest strength.

"Sacha F-M is a run-first No.10. He is a great runner but it’s becoming overdone. All Blacks shut him down and there was nothing else," Smith wrote.

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He also questioned one of the flyhalf's attacking decisions against France, adding:

"He’s had one break against France and tried to bump the scrumhalf instead of linking."

Smith then brought French superstar Antoine Dupont into the discussion, suggesting that the Springbok has yet to demonstrate the same level of vision and playmaking ability.

"When he gets older his game is going to be very, very limited. Doesn’t show the skills and vision of Dupont yet," he added.

The comparison is particularly interesting given that Dupont was deployed at flyhalf for France against South Africa, although his role was tactically flexible, with Maxime Lucu also filling the position.

Rugby fans divided over Ben Smith's assessment

Smith's comments attracted a range of reactions, with some supporters agreeing with his assessment while others questioned whether he was being fair to the young Springbok.

One supporter agreed with the analyst, writing:

"Will never show the skills of Dupont."

However, not everyone agreed with the comparison or the criticism.

One supporter questioned whether Smith understood the instructions given to the Springbok flyhalf, writing:

"Lol you dont even know the gameplan and instructions from the team on how he was supposed to play that game. All the fans come out for Sasha when the Springboks dont perform..."

Another backed Feinberg-Mngomezulu to improve with experience, suggesting that he would eventually learn to adapt against more tactically disciplined opponents.

"SFM will find a way, he will learn as time goes the stuff he did at high school and against weaker rugby nations won't fly against super tactical opposition. He will calm down, I guarantee you, he will figure it out, thereafter, he will be unstoppable," the supporter wrote.

As seen in the post below on X.

There were also concerns about the Springboks' prospects at the next Rugby World Cup, with one fan suggesting that the flyhalf could have a difficult game during the knockout stages.

"Agreed. Vital mistakes in first half. SA will struggle to win 3 knockout games at World Cup as he will have the nightmare game somewhere," the supporter commented.

Others defended the Springboks, with one writing:

"Anyways, we will win the Rugby World Cup again, in Australia…."

Another supporter responded to the criticism by pointing to South Africa's previous success against New Zealand, posting:

"We’ve beaten the All Blacks 3-1 in the RGR 🤷🏼‍♂️🤓🤣🤣🤣🤣"

One fan also accused Smith of being unfair towards the Springboks, writing:

"Weren't you the one always undermining Dupont in the past? You just can't help yourself but to talk down on the Boks. You were quiet up until tonight."

Speaking to Briefly News, resident rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena offered a more measured perspective on the debate, suggesting that Feinberg-Mngomezulu's attacking instincts should not automatically be viewed as a weakness.

"One of Sacha's biggest strengths is his willingness to take on defenders. You don't want to coach that instinct out of him because it is something that makes him dangerous. The issue is knowing when to run, when to bring his outside backs into the game and when to take control of proceedings," Mokoena would argue.

He suggested that the comparison with Dupont needed to be approached carefully, considering the Frenchman's experience and his ability to influence matches in different ways.

Jacques Kallis weighs in on Springboks’ defeat

Briefly News previously reported that Jacques Kallis believes the Springboks missed Handré Pollard's value in their defeat to France

Supporters are divided over whether Pollard's experience and game management could have changed the result

Source: Briefly News