Veteran sports presenter Robert Marawa took to X after South Africa's narrow defeat to France at the Stade de France on Friday

The Springboks trailed 21-7 at halftime after a try was disallowed just before the break, before staging a second-half comeback

Marawa's post-match tweet drew significant attention from South African rugby fans on social media as many were unhappy

South Africa fell to a 21-19 defeat against France in the Nations Championship on Friday, 13 November 2026, and veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa wasted no time sharing his reaction on social media.

The Test, played at the Stade de France, got off to a difficult start for the Springboks. They entered the half-time break trailing 14 points after conceding three unanswered scores, with a try ruled out on the stroke of half-time compounding their frustration. The scoreline at the interval read 21-7 in France's favour.

Springboks Stage Late Comeback

South Africa returned with renewed urgency after the break, scoring two tries to narrow the gap significantly. One of those was converted, leaving the Springboks just two points adrift with minutes remaining. Despite sustained pressure in the closing stages, they could not find the decisive score and settled for a 21-19 loss.

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The result was further complicated by a 20-minute red card shown to Jasper Wiese during the match, which left South Africa playing with reduced numbers at a critical point in the game.

Marawa Calls for Fan Reaction

Marawa commented on the red card in real time on his official X account, writing: "And now a 20min red card 🟥."

At full time, his follow-up post drew widespread engagement from South African rugby supporters: "🔴 France 21-19 South Africa FT 🔴 Thoughts please.....!!~P.M.🕊."

The post prompted a flood of responses from fans processing the narrow defeat, with many sharing their views on the red card, the disallowed try, and the overall performance of the Springboks in Paris.

Source: Briefly News