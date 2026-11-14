Courtroom footage of convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu went viral after she was caught sleeping during her appeal hearing on 13 November

The Supreme Court of Appeal altered one of Ndlovu's convictions from conspiracy to murder to incitement to murder, adding a five-year sentence

South Africans online were divided between laughter and disbelief at Ndlovu's apparent indifference to the proceedings

Rosemary Ndlovu, the former South African police officer serving multiple life sentences for the murders of her family members, became the subject of viral conversation. Recent courtroom footage showed her apparently dozing off during her appeal hearing in November 2026.

Rosemary Ndlovu falls asleep in court. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

The clip on TikTok was filmed during proceedings at the Supreme Court of Appeal. The court was ruling on her case alongside another matter. Judges altered her conspiracy to murder conviction to incitement to murder, adding a five-year sentence for that specific count.

The court's ruling meant that while one conviction was reclassified, the adjustment did little to change Ndlovu's overall circumstances. She remains behind bars serving life sentences for the murders of multiple family members, including siblings and her boyfriend's children, crimes she committed partly to claim life insurance payouts. For many watching the footage by @mdntvlive, her apparent disinterest during proceedings felt like a statement in itself. Watch the courtroom clip here:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi discusses Rosemary Ndlovu

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of dark humour and genuine shock:

@GFloyd Baloyi said:

"She knows that it is over!!!"

@mabee🌹 wrote:

"She doesn't care even if they add more charges, she's fine."

@Faye commented:

"She's already doing life, what could be worse than that? 😳"

@Lizzy 🤎 noted:

"At this point everything is boring her, she on life sentence moes 😭👍"

@gwevas shared:

"I would also sleep; what's the use cause I've already got life sentences 😅"

@Gee observed:

"I'm sure they're scared of her in prison. Very dangerous this one"

@Boitumelo baga Matlala joked:

"This is exactly how I feel about my relationship; I feel fokol [nothing] 🫩"

Other Briefly News stories about high-profile Gauteng murder convictions

On 20 May 2026, the Kempton Park Regional Court found former police officers Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau guilty of conspiracy to commit murder for offering a hitman R80,000 in 2018 to kill Mudau’s husband, Justice Mudau, in order to split a R3 million insurance payout.

Following the conviction of former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu and his ex-wife, Nomsa Mudau, for conspiring to have him assassinated in February 2018, Justice Mudau recounted to Newzroom Afrika the chilling morning a hired hitman knocked on his door to warn him of the plot.

the chilling morning a hired hitman knocked on his door to warn him of the plot. The Pretoria High Court handed 47-year-old Olievenhoutbosch resident Pamela Ncumisa Selani three life sentences for orchestrating the 2016 murders of her two partners.

Source: Briefly News