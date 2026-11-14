France's dramatic victory over the Springboks has given Antoine Dupont something important to celebrate

The French captain believes Friday night's result could have a long-lasting impact on his teammates

Fabien Galthié also had plenty of praise for his captain, whose versatility proved valuable during France's tense battle against the Springboks in Paris

France captain Antoine Dupont has explained why beating the Springboks means so much after France's dramatic 21-19 Nations Championship victory in Paris. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Antoine Dupont believes France's dramatic 21-19 victory over the Springboks could provide a significant mental boost for his team. The French captain says overcoming South Africa in a fiercely contested encounter showed his teammates have the character to win when the pressure is highest.

France defeated the world champions at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November 2026, holding off a determined second-half comeback to secure an important Nations Championship victory.

Antoine Dupont explains significance of Springboks victory

Speaking to French broadcaster TF1 after the match, Dupont emphasised the importance of winning difficult encounters, particularly those decided in the closing moments.

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"In the head, it's important to win matches that count, that are tough, that go down to the last minute," Dupont said.

"It shows the mentality of the team that never gave in, even if we had it difficult on our line," the 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year added.

The result was particularly significant given France's heartbreaking one-point defeat to the Springboks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Fabien Galthié praises Antoine Dupont's performance

Dupont was named Man of the Match after delivering an influential performance despite starting in the unfamiliar flyhalf position. However, he often operated in his usual scrumhalf role, with Maxime Lucu also sharing playmaking responsibilities after injuries to France's established flyhalves.

Head coach Fabien Galthié praised his captain's versatility, joking that he had performed several different roles during the encounter.

"Sometimes I call him a good back rower, he doesn't like that much but he was a good back rower today," Galthié said.

"He played at nine, a little bit of 10, and a good six. And he kicked well. A six who can kick as well, the complete package."

Antoine Dupont believes France's dramatic 21-19 victory over the Springboks was important for the team's mentality. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

France celebrate important Nations Championship victory

Dupont also helped deny Pieter-Steph du Toit a try and secured a crucial turnover during the closing stages.

France's victory kept them top of the Northern Hemisphere standings in the Nations Championship. It was also their first home victory against the Springboks since 2005.

For Dupont, the result was about more than defeating the world champions. It demonstrated that France could withstand sustained pressure and deliver when the outcome was on the line.

Antoine Dupont's pre-match comments about the Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that France captain Antoine Dupont admitted the Springboks had become a formidable opponent, praising their physicality and effective game plan ahead of the Paris showdown.

The French skipper also admitted his team's difficult recent record against South Africa. His comments before the match now make France's eventual victory even more interesting.

Source: Briefly News