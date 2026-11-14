Rassie Erasmus has delivered a candid assessment of the Springboks' performance after their narrow defeat to France in Paris

The 21-19 loss has left South Africa facing an increasingly complicated route to the inaugural Nations Championship final

The Springboks must now deliver against Ireland while hoping another result goes their way to keep their title ambitions alive

Rassie Erasmus has made a worrying admission after the Springboks suffered a 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has made a worrying admission after the Springboks suffered a narrow 21-19 defeat to France in their Nations Championship clash in Paris on Friday, 13 November. The South African coach believes his team may have seriously damaged its chances of reaching the inaugural tournament's final. Despite scoring three tries and collecting a losing bonus point, the Springboks failed to secure the victory and the additional try-scoring bonus point that could have strengthened their position.

Rassie Erasmus makes worrying admission after France defeat

Speaking after the match at the Stade de France, Erasmus admitted that the result could prove costly for South Africa's title ambitions. According to SA Rugby Magazine, the Springboks coach said:

“If we scored one more try, we would have got five points from this game and we would have been in the running.

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“I think we basically killed our dreams for the Nations Championship tonight with this performance and not getting the win and the four tries.”

France scored three first-half tries through Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Théo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey to establish a 21-7 half-time advantage.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx crossed for South Africa, but the comeback fell short. Manie Libbok also missed a late conversion that would have levelled the scores.

Springboks face difficult Nations Championship qualification battle

The defeat was South Africa's first in the competition. The Springboks must now beat Ireland in Dublin on 21 November and hope New Zealand lose to England at Twickenham to remain in contention for the London final on 29 November.

Erasmus also suggested France's pursuit of a four-try bonus point influenced their decisions during the match.

“I think maybe they're also in that mindset of getting four tries and trying to top the northern league, and I think that might have contributed,” he said.

Springboks turn attention to Ireland

South Africa now have little time to recover before facing Ireland. Their remaining fixture is crucial as Erasmus' team tries to keep its Nations Championship ambitions alive.

The narrow Paris defeat means the Springboks' route to the final is no longer entirely in their hands.

Rassie Erasmus repeated a controversial Springboks selection tactic against France. Image: Springboks /X

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Rassie Erasmus' controversial Springboks selection decision raises questions

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus attracted attention after making a dramatic late change to the Springboks' starting front row ahead of their clash against France.

The decision involved three established starters being moved to the bench shortly before kick-off. However, questions surrounding the timing of the change have brought World Rugby's regulations into focus, with more details emerging about what the rules actually allow.

Source: Briefly News