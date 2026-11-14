Six people, believed to be university students, lost their lives on the N2 between Alice and Bizana on Saturday morning

A Toyota Quantum crossed into the path of an oncoming Mercedes-Benz truck, leaving six other occupants injured

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said police have opened an investigation into the collision

Students were among those who died in an accident on the N2. Image: Antoine Decaux/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Six fatalities have been recorded following a Saturday morning head-on crash between a minibus taxi and a heavy-duty truck on the N2 highway connecting Alice and Bizana, according to confirmation from the Eastern Cape Transport Department.

According to Algoa FM, the vehicles involved were a Toyota Quantum and a Mercedes-Benz freight carrier en route to Mzamba from Kokstad. Emergency responders declared five male passengers and one female passenger dead upon arrival. Another six individuals suffered injuries—three of whom remain in critical care—and were subsequently transported to nearby medical facilities.

Victims suspected to be tertiary students

Speaking on behalf of the department, Unathi Binqose indicated that preliminary information points to the deceased being university learners returning to their homes in Bizana when the tragedy struck. Law enforcement authorities have launched a formal inquiry to determine the precise sequence of events leading to the impact. Binqose mentioned that initial assessments from emergency personnel indicate exhaustion behind the wheel could be a primary factor.

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Consecutive deadly incidents on the N2

This latest tragedy follows within 24 hours of another fatal roadway incident along the N2 stretch close to Ndabakazi that resulted in seven deaths, intensifying scrutiny regarding motorist safety along the corridor.

4 Killed in R541 head-on collision

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the head-on collision on the R541 between Lochiel and Badplaas that killed four people and critically injured a passenger.

The tragedy comes amid wider road safety concerns, following another recent fatal head-on crash involving two SAPS runners returning from a marathon.

Source: Briefly News