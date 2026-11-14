A South African mom known surprised her daughter's entire class with individually packed exam care packages

The video of the gesture was posted on TikTok on 13 November and quickly captured hearts across Mzansi

The girl was visibly overcome with emotion when she discovered the rows of packages waiting for her and the class

A South African mother left an entire school class speechless. She prepared individual exam care packages for each of her daughter's 27 classmates.

A mom gave exam care packages to everyone in her daughter's class. Image: @giftoflife503

Source: TikTok

The moment was captured on 13 November and shared on TikTok by @giftoflife503. The footage, filmed inside a school dining hall, shows a student discovering rows of neatly wrapped packages lined up and ready for each learner. The on-screen caption read:

"POV: Your mother sent an exam care pack for you & 27 classmates."

The creator, posting as GiftOfLife, identified the generous woman as Thobile Nene, Hannah's mother, and noted that she is active on Facebook. The post also explained that Thobile is not on TikTok, adding that it was a pity she could not see the flood of warm comments herself.

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The video by @giftoflife503 struck a deep chord with South Africans, many of whom said the act reminded them of their own mothers or the kind of parent they hoped to become one day. Watch the moment the class discovered the exam care packages: See the TikTok video that melted Mzansi's hearts:

SA applauds mom

South Africans flooded the comments with love for Thobile:

@konke-R wrote:

"Your mother deserves all the praise]

@Ledii_rsa said:

"Oh, I can't wait to be this kind of mom 🥺🥺"

@taisa shared:

"This is the kind of adulthood I aspire to be"

@MaDlakadla💐 wrote:

"She reminds me of my Mom 🥹 When she bought something for me, she bought the same thing for everyone, even clothes. When she passed, not one person thought about me the way she thought about her children. Your mother is alive, cherish her"

@Lizo Mpambani wrote:

"May your pockets never run dry mommy."

@BhekaniSipho Mrube Memela said:

"Mother of the Nation, siya bonga mama, this is beyond beautiful 🎉🎉👌👌 u busiseke ukuya phambili, kwande ❤️" [We thank you, mama. May you be blessed going forward, and may it multiply]

@Nokwazi added:

"Oh Mama if it takes a village to raise a child was a person it would definitely be you 🥰 and you'll find that maybe there are kids there who couldn't afford such. I hope you live long to witness your child's success."

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A 31-year-old South African man marked his milestone birthday by paying the school fees of 31 disadvantaged children rather than throwing a lavish celebration, thanking God for giving him the means to make a lasting difference.

Source: Briefly News