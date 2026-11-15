Tiyani Makamu was announced as the winner of Miss South Africa 2026 on 14 November 2026

The official Miss SA account shared a video of the crowning moment that sent fans into a frenzy

Makamu's victory marks a new chapter for the prestigious South African pageant

Tiyani Makamu Wins Miss SA 2026. Images: officialmissasa

Source: Instagram

South Africa has a new beauty queen. Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss South Africa 2026 on 14 November 2026 in a moment that set social media alight across the country.

Makamu, who was announced as a top 12 finalist, is a youth advocate and entrepreneur from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng

The 27-year-old entrepreneur takes over from Qhawekazi Mazaleni, who was announced as the winner in 2025.

According to media reports, the newly crowned Miss SA graduated from Pearson Institute of Higher Education and currently serves as a group digital lead and client success executive.

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The pageant confirmed Makamu's new title on its Instagram account on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

South Africans on X revealed that the organisation's standards have dropped and enquired about prizes and sponsorships.

South Africans drag the organisation

@Luvvo_M said:

"Yall better do better for Tiyani, starting with that crown aibo ngeke musani ukudlala la nina," (You are playing with us).

@BoikanyoM16 responded:

"What is going on? Miss SA fell off, my goodness!"

@Chandler_Ban579 replied:

"Congratulations to her; she deserved the win, but please do better next year. This was embarrassing to watch."

@missLovely203 wrote:

"Give her a proper crown, please."

@kola_jennifer said:

"To even show that you guys aren't happy with the crown, you didn't post her wearing that low-budget thingy! Do better for Tiyani!"

@ngenangena reacted:

"The crown and cape, no way, and it was chaotic on stage. This year was a disaster."

Tiyani Makamu is crowned Miss SA 2026. Image: officialMissSA

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe SA Bajabulile Thela headed to the finale, Mzansi reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss Universe SA announced Bajabulile Thela will represent South Africa'at the 2026 Miss Universe pageant.

The announcement quickly caught attention online, with South Africans rallying behind the beauty queen.

Fans flooded the comments with messages of support, promising to vote for Thela when the time comes.

Source: Briefly News