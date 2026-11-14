Ndlala Arena officially unveiled the complete artist and host lineup for Ndlala Grandeur Season 1 in Pretoria

Eight international R&B and hip-hop acts are set to perform across five nights in December 2026

Five American celebrity hosts will join the festivities, with tickets starting from R2,000 per night

Tamar Braxton and Keith Sweat are among the stars set to perform in Pretoria in December 2026. Images: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Source: Getty Images

Pretoria's festive season just got a whole lot more exciting. Ndlala Arena has dropped the full, confirmed lineup for Ndlala Grandeur Season 1, a five-night live music spectacular that promises to bring some of the biggest names in American R&B and hip-hop straight to the capital.

Organisers made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday, 14 November 2026, revealing that the concert series will run from Wednesday, 16 December through to Sunday, 20 December, at Ndlala Arena on the corner of Steve Biko and Pretorius Streets in Arcadia, Pretoria.

A night-by-night breakdown of the performances

The schedule packs eight international acts into five nights, covering multiple generations of R&B royalty.

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Tamar Braxton kicks things off on Wednesday, 16 December. DVSN are set to return to Mzansi, alongside Changing Faces, and they share the stage on Thursday, 17 December, followed by Keith Sweat and Jac Ross on Friday, 18 December. Yung Miami holds it down solo on Saturday, 19 December, and Chanté Moore and Eric Benét close out the season on Sunday, 20 December.

The Ndlala Arena is set to host some of the biggest names in American R&B and hip-hop. Image: ndlala_arena

Source: Instagram

Celebrity hosts rounding out the star-studded lineup

Beyond the musical acts, five well-known American personalities will serve as hosts across the five evenings. Ricco Ross is confirmed for 16 and 17 December, while Nicole Murphy will host on 16 and 18 December. Crystle Stewart, who was recently spotted in the USA with Thami Ndlala himself, takes on hosting duties on 17 and 18 December. Bernice Burgos and Delicia Cordon will close out the season together, hosting on both 19 and 20 December.

Doors are scheduled to open at 15:00 each day, giving attendees plenty of time to settle in before the performances begin.

Tickets are available in five tiered packages: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond, with prices starting from R2,000 per night. Those keen to secure their seats can book directly through the venue's official website at ndlalaarena.co.za.

See the complete lineup below.

Blaack Coffee concert faces boycott

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to several Nigerian social media users telling Black Coffee that he was not welcome to perform in their country.

This comes after an announcement that the DJ was set to headline a major concert in Lagos, igniting a heated debate between Nigerians and South Africans.

Source: Briefly News