Jackie Phamotse entered the public row between Anele Mdoda and her estranged sister Zamalisa after a clip from the Netflix special Stars and Vows went viral

Zamalisa fired back at Anele with explosive posts alluding to witchcraft and accusing her of planting narratives in the media

Phamotse urged Zamalisa to move on, but social media users turned on the author by bringing up her past feud with Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo

Jackie Phamotse weighed in on the drama between Anele Mdoda and her sisters. Images: JackiePhamotse, Zamedyzamzam/ X, zintathu/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Author Jackie Phamotse found herself on the receiving end of social media backlash after inserting herself into the very public falling-out between broadcaster Anele Mdoda and her estranged sister, Zamalisa. The drama has set timelines ablaze ever since it spilled into the open on the premiere day of Anele's Netflix wedding docuseries, Stars and Vows.

A clip from the special showed Anele candidly speaking about her fractured relationship with her sisters, disclosing that the estrangement is approaching three decades. Zamalisa was not about to let it slide.

Zamalisa's explosive response

Taking to social media on 13 November 2026, Zamalisa tagged Anele directly in a string of confrontational posts. She appeared to allude to alleged witchcraft, referring to "broom activities," and demanded the return of family photo albums.

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"I told your father a touch is a move. So since you wanna touch, here is my move. That meeting was about YOUR broom activities. And while we're here, bring back our photo albums or did you leave them at umhlaba uyalingana?" Zamalisa wrote.

She followed up by accusing Anele of weaponising their stepmother as a convenient excuse for the estrangement while pushing a crafted version of events to the press.

"You have used our stepmother as a scapegoat to create a narrative about why we're not speaking when the truth is YOU are the reason we don't speak to you. Also interesting that your narrative showed up in blog articles like it was planted. Funny that," she added.

Social media poked holes in Jackie Phamotse's advice to Zamalisa Mdoda. Image: JackiePhamotse

Source: Twitter

Phamotse steps in and faces the heat

Phamotse entered the conversation by challenging Zamalisa's approach, telling her to let go and focus on building her own happiness rather than chasing acknowledgement from someone who had clearly moved on.

"Then why are you constantly antagonising her? She has separated from you and that's fine. Let her go and accept her decision. You can't run after someone that clearly doesn't want you in their space. You can't be so desperate to be acknowledged by her. She is moving on! Do the same. Go enjoy your own life. This is so sad. Build your own joy," Phamotse wrote.

The comment attracted swift and sharp responses from netizens who felt Phamotse was not best placed to dish out that particular advice, pointing to her own defamation battle involving Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo.

nitta_buhle said:

"Jackie, you need to step back and introspect."

RolivhuwaLidobo wrote:

"You are the last person who should be telling people to stay out of other people's lives when you terrorised Kumalo. You could have simply minded your own business, enjoyed your life and built your own joy, but instead you chose to involve yourself in other people's lives. The hypocrisy is unbelievable."

NolwAzi_Tusini threw shade:

"Didn't you do the same to the Kumalos??"

While a handful of users backed Phamotse's sentiments, the prevailing mood online was that the author had walked into a conversation that left her wide open to accusations of double standards.

See the conversation below.

Anele Mdoda blocks sister Zamalisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda blocking her sister, Zamalisa, on social media.

Netizens were divided over the sibling fallout, with some siding with Anele and others urging the family to reconcile.

Source: Briefly News