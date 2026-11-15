Miss South Africa organisers broke their silence on the controversial crown worn by Tiyani Makamu, who won the 2026 pageant

The organisation confirmed the crown is temporary and said young designers will be invited to create a permanent replacement

South Africans online were unconvinced, questioning why the winner was not given the previous crown in the meantime

Miss South Africa organisers have addressed the backlash over this year's pageant crowning of Tiyani Makamu. The explanation came during a panel-style interview at a staged event, posted on TikTok on 14 November 2026.

Miss SA tries to make sense of the crown after the backlash. Image: @tiyani_m

Source: UGC

The man speaking on behalf of Miss SA urged the public not to panic about the crown's design. The response comes after questions arose over the quality of the crown

A representative explained that this year's theme, "Imbokodo to Diamond," directly shaped the crown's design. "The crown is called Imbokodo. It represents the strength of women. It represents women as rocks," they said during the interview.

They confirmed that the crown worn at this year's pageant is temporary, and that the organisation is already sourcing a permanent replacement. The speaker in the video by @nozipho_mashaba said young designers will reportedly be invited to contribute to creating the new crown, which will also carry the Imbokodo name. The representative said:

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"We're going to look for young designers to contribute to the making of a new crown. So we're gonna take the initiative; we're gonna empower designers."

Watch the full panel interview that sparked the conversation:

Mzansi not convinced by Miss SA crown

The clarification did little to calm the online storm. Many South Africans felt the explanation raised more questions than it answered, particularly around why the reigning titleholder was not simply given the previous crown while a permanent one was being designed. South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

@thandox wrote:

"My chat is why not give her the old one until they make the new crown? This was just to embarrass the winner, sorry."

@Asonge🥷 said:

"They're going to look for young designers, meaning the crown wasn't there at all"

@Young_Dream🌍🇿🇦 reacted:

"They're just doing damage control now🤣😭"

@xiluvelo26 asked:

"But why not get a temporary like this, why that crown exactly."

@Khumoetsile Monggae said:

"It's not even made yet🤣😂 KANJANI!!!" [How?]

@Zosh simply noted:

"That crowning moment won't come back."

Other Briefly News stories about South African pageant queens

South African beauty queen Mogau Ramaila (@mogau_the_model) clinched the prestigious Miss Teenager World title in Ecuador, securing South Africa's third consecutive victory at the international competition following wins by Gugulethu Mayisela in 2022 and Nachalee Creser in 2023.

Seventeen-year-old Pearl Mathebula from Makotopong village near Polokwane in Limpopo made history on 14 June 2025 when she was crowned Miss Teen Model International 2025 in Lima, Peru, outshining contestants from around the globe.

Twelve-year-old Esihle Mangwana, originally from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal and residing in Brakpan, Gauteng, earned the opportunity to represent South Africa at the 10th edition of the Universal Queen International competition in Colombia in June 2026 after winning Pre-Teen Universal Queen South Africa 2026.

Source: Briefly News