A 17-year-old from Limpopo's Makotopong village has been crowned Miss Teen Model International 2025 at a glamorous pageant held in Lima, Peru

Pearl Mathebula's victory continues her winning streak after claiming the Miss Teenager South Africa 2024 title, proving that rural backgrounds don't limit dreams

The Polokwane Municipality and South Africans across the country are celebrating the young beauty queen's international achievement that has put Mzansi on the map

Pearl Mathebula makes history as Peru crowns her Miss Teen Model International 2025. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

A teenager from a small Limpopo village has just made South African history by winning one of the world's most prestigious teen pageant titles.

Pearl Mathebula, 17, from Makotopong village near Polokwane, was crowned Miss Teen Model International 2025 during a spectacular finale in Lima, Peru, on 14 June 2025. The young beauty queen beat contestants from countries around the globe to claim the coveted crown, which has now returned to South Africa.

The international pageant attracted models from different nations, all competing for the ultimate title in what was described as a glittering event in Peru's capital city. Pearl's victory marks a significant milestone for South African representation in global beauty competitions.

Pearl shared images of her victory moment on her Instagram account @pearlmathebula.24, thanking her designer for the stunning garments that helped her shine on the international stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pearl Mathebula, a teenager from Limpopo, was crowned Miss Teen Model International 2025. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

Teen queen's inspiring journey

The Limpopo star's path to international glory began when she started modelling at just 14 years old. Her hard work paid off when she won Miss Teenager South Africa 2024, which opened the door to representing the country on the world stage. Pearl has always been passionate about body positivity and youth empowerment, causes that are close to her heart.

Speaking about her victory, Pearl explained that winning the international title was her way of showing young people that their background doesn't determine their future. The teenager hopes her success will motivate other youth from remote villages to chase their dreams without letting their circumstances hold them back.

Pearl Mathebula makes history in Peru as the new Miss Teen Model International 2025. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

Mzansi celebrates new queen

The Polokwane Municipality couldn't hide their pride, with Executive Mayor Councillor Makoro John Mpe and the entire municipal team celebrating their hometown hero. The municipality's official statement highlighted how Pearl has inspired not just her community but the entire African continent with her remarkable achievement.

Miss Teenager South Africa organisation also shared their excitement, describing Pearl as a beacon of hope for every young girl with a dream. The organisation praised how Pearl carried the South African flag with grace, beauty, and power, proving that African excellence truly knows no boundaries.

View the post below.

3 other stories about South African beauty queens

Briefly News recently reported on Miss South Africa's shocking decision to withdraw their representative from another major international competition, leaving fans confused about the organisation's plans.

recently reported on Miss South Africa's shocking decision to withdraw their representative from another major international competition, leaving fans confused about the organisation's plans. A transgender woman from George made history by entering Miss SA 2025, but her brave story of courage and the reason behind her bold decision will surprise you.

A South African teenager recently won the Miss Teen Universe 2025 title, and the way her high school celebrated her victory had the entire nation talking.

Source: Briefly News