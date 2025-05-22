A young lady is making waves in South Africa after she bagged the title of Miss Teen Universe and more

She was welcomed and celebrated by her school in an epic way that moved the nation

Mzansi netizens reacted as they took to the comments section with congratulatory messages

One young lady in Mzansi filled her school with pride as learners and staff gathered to celebrate their own, newly crowned Miss Teen Universe 2025, Boitumelo Tefu.

A young South African girl won the Miss Teen Universe 2025 crown, and her school threw a stylish celebration. Image: Carolyn Botha.

Source: Instagram

SA pupil bags Miss Teen Universe 2025

The young lady made waves on social media after she was announced by Carolyn Botha on Instagram as the latest international Miss Teen Universe 2025.

Boitumelo Tefu did not just bag the title as Miss Teen Universe 2025, she was also named Super Model of the World. In the Instagram caption, Carolyn Botha expressed how she felt about the young teen's big win by saying:

"We are incredibly proud of these phenomenal young ladies for representing South Africa with grace, beauty, and excellence on the global stage!"

She also thanked everyone involved in ensuring the success of Boitumelo.

"A huge thank you to Ashot and the World League of Beauty & Fashion for hosting such a prestigious event! Well done, queens! Keep shining bright!"

High school celebrates new Miss Teen

The video shared by @bokang2624 on TikTok showcases how the young beauty queen was welcomed back to her school with a special assembly filled with music, speeches, and emotional tributes. Proud classmates, teachers, and family members cheered as Boitumelo stood on the balcony of the school wearing her crown and sash.

Boitumelo Tefu’s journey to the Miss Teen Universe crown began with local pageants and grew into a global mission to inspire young women.

Watch the video of the heartwarming high school celebration for the young beauty queen below:

SA cheers the new Teen Miss Universe 2025

The online community took to the comments section to apply congratulatory messages to the new Teen Miss Universe 2025 winner, celebrating her big win, saying:

Passionate Social Worker said:

"Congratulations, 2025 Miss Teen Universe and Super Model of the World, we're so proud."

Chrunchie wrote:

"Congratulations, beautiful queen."

KimO shared:

"Wow, congratulations, proud of you."

User wrote:

"Congratulations, baby gal! Greater things are yet to come."

Takalani M stated:

"Ses Tlou’s laugh at the back. Congratulations once again to Our baby hle."

Thapelo Pelo commented:

"Congratulations to baby girls, well done."

Becky shared:

"This is such a proud moment for all of us to fly our flag high, my darling."

