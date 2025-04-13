Miss Teen Universe is currently underway, and a South African teen beauty pageant queen is in the running

Khanyisile Mahlangu made it far in the competition as Miss Teen Universe 2025 included teenage contestants from North and South America

Khanyisile Mahlangu's Miss Teen Universe journey is almost coming to an end, and she has flown the South African flag high

Miss Teen Universe 2025 is coming close to its crowning moment in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. South African Khanyisile Mahlangu is representing the country in the beauty pageant after winning Miss Teen Universe South Africa.

Reigning Miss Teen SA made it as a Miss Teen Universe Top finalist. Image: @khanyisile_b_mahlangu

Source: Instagram

The queen of Miss Teen Universe will be chosen based on votes from the public. Khanyisile Mahlangu has already made her way to a top position in the pageant.

SA makes Miss Teen Universe

Miss Teenager South Africa 2022 and Teen Universe South Africa 2025, Khanyisile Mahlangu, made it to the top six for Miss Teen Universe 2025. She is the only African country in the finals and will be competing against other teens from Canada Philippines are rubber Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic. At the time of publication, there were 11 hours left for voting.

Khanyisile Mahlangu recently wore her national costume at Miss Teen Universe representing South Africa. Khanyisile wore a two-piece brown bralette and mini skirt trimmed with feathers, matching coiled copper bracelets and a necklace paired with a beaded necklace and a large headpiece. While on the runway, Khanyisile held a calabash and demonstrated how it is used during her walk at Teen Universe. Watch the video of Khanyisile walking at Miss Teen Universe below:

Khanyisile Mahlangu was crowned Miss Teenager South Africa in 2022 and Miss Teen Universe SA. Image: @khanyisile_b_mahlangu

Source: Instagram

Miss Teen World wins for SA

South Africans were proud when Mogau Ramaila represented South Africa in Ecuador. The stunning young lady took to the global stage for Miss Teen World and came out on top when she was crowned a queen in 2024. Briefly News reported that the Miss Teen World title has belonged to South Africa for three years in a row.

In 2023, the Miss Teen Universe crown went to a 19-year-old who had a powerful message. Lisolethu Jacobs clinched the title and spoke to Briefly News about her plans as queen.

SA supports Khanyisile Mahlangu

Many people commented on the video of Khanyisile Mahlangu showing off South African culture. Netizens appreciated Khanyisile's runway walk, noticing how stunning she is. People were raving about how amazing she looked. Read the comments about the Miss Teen Universe representing South Africa:

_mosibudi said:

"That part where you get down and then do the drinking 🔥🔥🙌Girl that has my heart smiling ️❤️Truly Proud."

kea.nche gushed:

"Khanyisile's walk is out of this world!😭"

chonkoza added:

"@khanyisile_b_mahlangu my girl serving us hotness 😍"

mrs_motseko wrote:

"Listen, she commands the stage this one 🔥"

mogtkzee cheered:

"Yoh! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 umtana usebenzile!❤️😮😍"

kat.the.trillionaire applauded:

"Stunning 🔥hope you bring it home baby girl."

Source: Briefly News