SASSA reminded beneficiaries that they are legally required to report any changes in their circumstances that could affect their eligibility

The agency warned that those who continue receiving grants they no longer qualify for could face legal action to recover the money

SASSA stressed that genuinely needy South Africans should not be discouraged from applying for financial assistance

SASSA officials helping SA pensioners. Images: SASSANewsZA/Facebook

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The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued a stern reminder to grant recipients across the country. Those who experience a change in their financial or personal circumstances must inform the agency — or risk being forced to pay money back.

SASSA outlined specific life changes that could affect a person's eligibility, including finding a job, earning a higher income, or getting married. When any of these situations arise, recipients are legally obligated to notify the agency.

What happens if you don't tell SASSA

The agency made clear that staying silent has consequences. If a beneficiary continues collecting a grant they are no longer entitled to, SASSA is empowered to pursue legislative steps to recover those funds. For pensioners and social grant recipients living on tight budgets, being asked to repay months of grant money could cause serious financial hardship.

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However, SASSA also reassured beneficiaries that coming forward does not automatically mean losing a grant. The agency will first assess whether the person still qualifies before making any decision. This distinction is important, as many recipients may hesitate to report changes out of fear that they will immediately lose their income.

Doing the right thing pays off

SASSA acknowledged and praised beneficiaries who have already stepped forward voluntarily to update their details or cancel their grants after their circumstances improved. The agency noted that doing so allows it to carry out a proper review before any further payments are made, which benefits both the recipient and the broader system.

At the same time, SASSA was careful to point out that this warning is not meant to put off people who genuinely need help. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to making sure that eligible South Africans and households receive the support they are entitled to.

Beneficiaries who need to report a change in circumstances can do so by visiting their nearest SASSA office or by using the agency's online platform at services.sassa.gov.za.

A SASSA sign board above an office building. Images: SASSANewsZA/Facebook

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More on SASSA grants

Briefly News recently reported on how elderly South Africans stretch their grants over the festive season.

recently reported on how elderly South Africans stretch their grants over the festive season. SASSA has also issued a separate warning to grant recipients about changes that go unreported.

The agency has also explained what pending and declined codes mean on the SRD status check.

Source: Briefly News