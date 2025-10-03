South Africa can secure back-to-back Rugby Championship titles with victory over Argentina in Twickenham

Ox Nche returns to the starting line-up as the Springboks aim to impose dominance up front

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who shared his views on the contest

Rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena believes South Africa has all the tools to defend their Rugby Championship crown when they face Argentina at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

South Africa beat Argentina 67-30 last Saturday, 27 September, in Durban and will be aiming to emulate that performance.

The Springboks lead the standings by a single point ahead of New Zealand and know victory over Los Pumas will hand them back-to-back titles for the first time in history.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu played a brilliant match against the Los Pumas. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Speaking to Briefly News, Mokoena said South Africa’s squad balance gives them the edge, even though Argentina are expected to come out firing after last week’s heavy defeat in Durban.

He explained that Ox Nche’s return to the front row brings extra stability, while the decision to back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fly-half shows the coaches’ faith in youth.

“The Boks have momentum, and when they get their set-piece right, they are almost impossible to stop,” Mokoena noted.

He added that Rassie Erasmus’s men will also benefit from the London venue.

“It’s neutral ground, but the crowd will be overwhelmingly green and gold. That atmosphere can lift the players and push them through the tough moments,” he said.

Argentina’s challenge

Mokoena, however, warned against underestimating Felipe Contepomi’s side, who have made seven changes to their line-up.

“Argentina will be desperate to restore pride after conceding 67 points last week. They thrive on chaos and physicality, so South Africa needs to control the pace early,” he remarked.

The analyst pointed out that Santiago Carreras’ switch to full-back could give Los Pumas more attacking variety, but insisted the Springboks’ forward dominance should prove decisive.

“If Kolisi, Etzebeth and Wiese set the tone, I can’t see Argentina living with that power for 80 minutes,” Mokoena said.

All eyes will be on the young Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu who was the man of the match in Durban last weekend. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

How to watch in South Africa

The clash will be broadcast live on SuperSport Rugby and streamed via the DStv app, with kick-off scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 15:00 hours.

With more than 60,000 fans expected in Twickenham, Mokoena believes South Africa’s experienced spine, led by Siya Kolisi and Damian de Allende, will ensure they rise to the occasion.

“It won’t be easy, but the Boks know exactly what’s at stake. I think they’ll get it done,” he concluded.

Erasmus has opted for consistency, welcoming Ox Nche back to the starting XV. The loosehead prop, who withdrew late last week in Durban with a minor niggle, will now pack down in the front row alongside Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit.

Lock Eben Etzebeth will earn his 138th test cap alongside Ruan Nortje, while captain Siya Kolisi approaches a milestone 100 caps with his 98th appearance.

He will be partnered by veteran Pieter-Steph Du Toit, with Jasper Wiese taking the number 8 role. In the backs, Cobus Reinach teams up with standout Durban performer Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, flanked by Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe on the wings.

