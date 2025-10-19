South Africans were excited to see an excellent Mzansi actress finally getting her flowers after a fan surprised her

A young gentleman went up to Thuli Thabethe and had a warm interaction that made her emotional

Social media users pointed out how much she needed the random act of kindness after being underrated by the industry

South Africans were warmed after seeing a now-viral video of Thuli Thabethe on TikTok in late September.

Mzansi showered actress Thuli Thabethe with love for her great contribution to the SA film industry. Image: @rulerofself

A young gentleman and actor went up to the entertainer to surprise her with a lovely bouquet of flowers. Thabethe could not hold her tears back and let them flow down her face.

The young lad hugged the Mzansi actress and shared a sweet moment that was captured on camera and later posted on TikTok. The clip is now sitting at almost a million views and 126.2K likes.

The young chap captioned his now-viral clip:

“I had the pleasure of showing my appreciation to one of my favourite acting teachers.”

Who is Thuli Thabethe?

Thuli Thabethe is an award-winning South African actor who is best known for her roles in Isibaya, City Ses’la, and Lingashoni. The star recently joined the cast of Lingashoni as Nomvula, showing her continuing relevance in the industry.

The star has expanded her work behind the camera over the years and is now a brand strategist, acting coach, and voice artist. South Africans were excited to finally see her getting her flowers from fans who have enjoyed her craft.

Thabethe has spoken about some of the difficult things that come with her acting profession during a sit-down conversation with The Royal Corners SA podcast. Thabethe explained that she was barely booking any jobs now that she turned 40:

“I’m not as booked and busy as I used to and I don’t ever get used to the rejection.”

Actors like Zenande Mfenyana have also highlighted that the industry is now filled with influencers, and some of the casting requirements have become quite absurd. Directors now request an actor’s social media following in order to make the final decision,

SA showers Thuli Thabethe with love after viral video

People online were touched by the sweet interaction between the youngster and Thabethe:

SA gave Thuli Thabethe her flowers after seeing a viral video of her sharing an emotional moment with a fan. Image: @rulerofself

@Tebogo Motlhabane commented:

“Thuli Thabethe is a triple threat.”

@Ms H E R B E R said:

“She is truly so underrated.”

@THEMBY_B pointed out:

“You can tell this meant a lot to her. They don't get the appreciation they deserve, and they hardly get jobs because they hire influencers; it’s so not fair. Thank you for this.”

@Thatoh.said:

“She really needed that.”

@lungiswa wrote:

“She's one of the best actresses; she is so underrated.”

@LANDA said:

“Oh, man, she's shaking. She will never forget this day.”

@Aaron Mhlongo Njoman shared:

“I love her work big time. I met her once; her humbleness is out of this world.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

