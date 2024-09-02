South African actress Thuli Thabethe has tasked herself to create more exciting opportunities outside of acting

The Champions actress is looking to take on more roles behind the scenes and mentor the youth

The actress recently announced her partnership with Isuzu, and she said she loves everything about the partnership

Thuli Thabethe is in her element as she is seeking to take on more roles than just acting.

'Champions' star Thuli Thabethe is passionate about youth development. Image: Veli Nhlapo

Thuli Thabethe on her career

South African actress Thuli Thabethe wears many hats. She is also a model, TV presenter, and film director. She is currently appearing on Champions as Nomvula Modise, which airs on Mzansi Magic.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thuli Thabethe tasked herself to create more exciting opportunities outside of acting and behind the scenes.

“I have been exploring other avenues within the creative entertainment industry and seeking opportunities that enable me to make the transition from in front of the camera to behind the camera," she was quoted saying.

The actress is also looking to take on more roles behind the scenes and mentor as well as coach the youth.

"I want to operate more on a management and coaching level. I’ve fallen deeply in love with youth development and the world it opens me up to in terms of social impact.”

Thuli Thabethe on her partnership with Isuzu

Thuli is also a brand ambassador, having partnered with Isuzu for their new model, the ISUZU mu-X.

Thuli told the news publication that she loves to align herself with brands that are meaningful to her and in tune with her values and beliefs. She also said, “It’s really important to me that the brands I collaborate with align with my personal values, interests, and aspirations. I love organic and authentic brands.”

