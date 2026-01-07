On Monday, 5 January 2025, Kye, the son of the late rapper Junior King, posted a video update on his father's TikTok account

Kye shared an update on his injuries, overall well-being and what his father said to him in a dream

Fans and TikTok users responded emotionally, praising Kye for his courage and suggesting he continue using his father’s TikTok account to honour his legacy

Junior King’s son shared his first TikTok video on his late father's account. Image: thejuniorkingofficial/TikTok, juniorking_sa/Instagram

Kye, the son of the late rapper and TikTok star Junior King, left Mzansi in their feels after sharing a video with an update after surviving a car crash that killed his father.

Junior King, born Dugulth Ferreira, passed away at the scene of a car accident on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

At the time, he was travelling in the car with his daughter Kaliah and son Kye, whom he shared with Aquilla Frost. Kaliah sustained broken legs and underwent surgery and will have to learn how to walk again, while Kye was injured and is still traumatised after losing his father in the car accident.

Almost a month following his father’s passing, Kye shared a video on Junior King’s official TikTok account giving an update about his recovery and overall well-being.

Junior King’s son shares special message from his late dad

On Monday, 5 January 2026, Kyes shared that while his injuries have healed, he is still traumatised from the accident and the loss of his father. He said the injuries on his neck and arm have healed, but his leg still feels sore.

“I am very traumatised, and I am very sad. My body still hurts, my leg is just sore right now, as you can see, my scar has already healed. As you can see, like a line here, there used to be like, I think it was like a scratch. I can still feel it a little bit, but it's gone now. There was a scar here (left forearm), but it's gone as well,” Kye said.

He also thanked his late father, Junior King’s fans, for the love and support after the car accident. Kye shared that he had a dream about his father, who shared a special message with him.

“Anyway. I just wanted to say something to my father. He actually appeared in my dream last night. And he actually said that he loves me and is gonna be in me and Laeeqa. Laeeqa Ferreira is my auntie. Me and Laeeqa are going to be doing the songs,” Kye added.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Junior King’s son's TikTok video

In the comments, TikTok users gushed over Junior King’s son and remarked how hilarious Kye was. Some advised Kye to use his father’s TikTok account as his own.

Here are some of the comments:

亗KING么GHOST advised:

“Just take your father's account and use it so that it doesn't die.”

GeorgianoF said:

“You really have that junior king energy ❤️💪🏽.”

Mary ann_167 😍😍 shared:

“Your daddy would've laughed at this video now, but be proud of you🫂🥰God is the Father who is watching over you now🥰”

tanikageswindt suggested:

“Make dance videos, please.”

Mzansi reacted to Junior King’s son's TikTok video. Image: juniorking_sa

Junior King's wife shares son's reaction to dad's passing

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Junior King's other son, Hunter, whom he shared with his wife Reece Lane, commented on his death.

Reece Lane gave an update on her son following the passing of his father, who died in a car crash on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at the age of 29. She revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, that King's son, Hunter, had commented on his death,

