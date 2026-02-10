The rugby community has lost another iconic player after the death of Vince Fawcett was announced earlier this week

The former Leeds Rhinos rugby star reportedly died at the age of 55 in the United Kingdom over the weekend

Rugby lovers and Vince's former clubs paid tribute to him, with loads of condolences dropping on social media

The rugby world is mourning following the death of a renowned personality in the sport, Vince Fawcett, who passed on at the age of 55.

The former Leeds and Workington Town rugby star reportedly died on Friday, February 6, 2026, after a long battle with illness.

In Vince's early stages in professional rugby, he struggled to showcase his potential while he was at Leeds, as the club was filled with top players despite being underachievers. He made his debut for the Rhinos in March 1988 when they faced Swinton Lions at Headingley and marked it with a try.

He was part of the Leeds squad that won the 1989 Yorkshire Cup, and represented Great Britain at the under-21 level, while impressing in the three international matches he played.

In related news, the South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson and also a young player who died during training.

Fawcett passed away at 55

Leeds Rhinos released an official statement on their Facebook page and website to announce the death of Fawcett and also sympathise with his family and friends.

"It was with much sadness that the club learned of the passing of former player Vince Fawcett over the weekend after a long battle with illness," the statement reads.

"Leeds-born winger Fawcett signed for his home town club in 1987 after gaining international honours as a junior.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to send our deepest sympathies to Vince's family and friends at this time."

In a heartfelt message posted on Facebook, Workington Town also expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Fawcett following a prolonged illness.

The club noted that Fawcett made 50 appearances in the blue and white across two seasons, between 1994 and 1996.

They remembered him as a tough, powerful, quick, and technically gifted player who never held back and always gave everything on the pitch.

Town also extended their sympathies to his family, friends, and everyone affected by his loss, closing the tribute with a simple farewell to Vinnie.

Tributes pour in for Fawcett from fans

Fans and rugby lovers joined Fawcett's former clubs to sympathise with his family and friends, and also pay tribute to him on social media.

Alan Redmonds said:

"Really sad had a great tour to France with Vince in 1985 he was great to play alongside and a great person off the pitch."

Joanne Rudd-Watson wrote:

"So sorry to hear this, remember him playing for Guiseley Rangers with my brother a gentle giant on and off the pitch."

Jo Jo Radley commented:

"Vince's legacy will live on through the countless memories he created on and off the pitch, what an incredible player and an even better person I'm sure, thoughts and prayers with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Neil Shepherdson shared:

"Absolutely gutted to hear this. First played with Vince for Yorkshire u13’s in 1983. Great (big) bloke, great player, fantastic guy. Rest well, Vince."

John Ryding commented:

"Deepest condolences to the family 🙏 thoughts and prayers are with them at this sad time 🙏😔."

Lanie Wilson added:

"So sad to hear this news, I knew Vince from being a teenager and used to sometimes babysit his son with his son’s auntie … many moons ago now, but it still feels like yesterday. Sending my love and condolences to all of his family and friends, especially to Ben 💔 Gone too soon, RIP, Vince 😢."

Ex-rugby star dies at 29

Briefly News earlier reported that a former Rugby star died at the young age of 29 after battling with stage four bowel cancer.

The ex-rugby star's father confirmed the passing of his son in a deeply moving statement on Facebook, revealing that he succumbed to illness after a short but brave battle.

