The football community has been thrown into mourning as young footballer Saburi Adeniji passed away at the age of 22 in the United Kingdom on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Nigerian footballer Saburi Adeniji dies at the age of 22 in the United Kingdom. Photo: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto

Adeniji last played for a Non-League outfit, Kings Park Rangers, earning lasting admiration and respect from former teammates, coaching staff, and club officials alike.

The Nigerian winger was confirmed dead at Queen’s Hospital, having spent more than three weeks in a coma after suffering a serious brain stem injury.

Kings Park Rangers announces Adeniji's death

The circumstances surrounding Adeniji’s injury remain unknown, but the Eastern Counties League Division One North side made its first public disclosure on January 17 via a Facebook post, appealing to supporters to keep the player in their thoughts and prayers.

He was taken into intensive care, and as his condition worsened dramatically, he was later declared brain dead.

Kings Park Rangers confirmed the passing of Adeniji's death with an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our number 17, Saburi Adeniji “Ola,” passed away yesterday morning," the club statement reads.

"He showed immense strength in holding on as long as he could while waiting for his family to arrive. Sadly, his wife and daughter reached him this morning, just one day too late. 💔

"He will forever be remembered as a King and cherished beyond words — a loyal friend, a devoted father, a loving husband, a caring brother, and a beloved son.

"Rest in eternal peace, Saburi Adeniji."

Fans pay tribute to Adeniji after passing

The Queen’s Hospital reportedly chose to postpone withdrawing life support when the incident got worse, acting with compassion so the player could spend his final moments surrounded by family.

Saburi Adeniji died days before his wife and daughter could see him in the United Kingdom. Photo: Kings Park Rangers FC

Adeniji leaves behind his wife and their four-year-old daughter in Nigeria, and a GoFundMe appeal has been launched to raise money for them to travel and see him before life support was withdrawn. However, the family only reached the UK on Saturday, one day after his death had been confirmed.

Football fans across the globe joined Kings Park Rangers on social media to pay tribute to Adeniji.

Parklifealbion said:

"Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with the family and friends of Saburi Adenjii, as well as everyone at @KingsParkRFC. It’s never easy to hear of a life lost, especially at such a young age. May he rest in peace."

Kazeem H.A. shared:

"May Allah give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. My condolences to his grieving family and loved ones."

George B wrote:

"R.I.P. too young to leave us. Heart goes out to his wife and daughter."

Robert Furness reacted:

"So sorry to hear this tragic news from an FC Clacton fan, sending condolences to his family and all his friends and everyone at Kings Park, such sad news 😢."

Phranklyn added:

"Rest in peace, Ola! May the Lord grant your soul eternal rest, and may your young family be comforted by this huge loss. Prayers for your family!"

