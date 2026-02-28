On Friday, 27 February 2026, Rihanna shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video showing a day in her life

Fans of Barbados-born musician Rihanna will be pleased to know that the musician is back in the studio.

Rihanna previously celebrated her last studio album, ANTI, achieving a historic milestone on the Billboard 200. Her celebratory post sparked requests for a new album from fans who have waited a decade for her to release a full-length project.

It seems the fans’ wishes might be fulfilled after Rihanna shared that she has been spending time in the studio.

Rihanna reveals she's back in the studio

On Friday, 27 February 2026, Rihanna took to her official Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes look at her typical day.

Set to the funky beat of CHIC’s Le Freak, the video captures the billionaire mogul balancing meetings, motherhood, and music.

The video starts with Rihanna attending a creative meeting with her Savage X Fenty team, reviewing designs and signing album covers from 9 pm to around 1:30 am.

The meeting was not all work as the Lift Me Up hitmaker took time to joke and laugh with her creative team. Rihanna also shared how busy her day was and her plans. She said:

“So, I have to go to the studio after this, and I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio. Longest day ever.”

Just after 2 am, Rihanna is at the studio where she stays until six in the morning.

Although the audio is muted, her presence in a recording studio, seemingly dancing to music and having fun, was enough to spark serious speculation.

Rihanna heads home to design the Mardi Gras custom for clicking.

The clip ends on a sweet note, showing Riot proudly wearing the outfit his mother made, complete with heart-shaped sunglasses as Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman plays in the background.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

Peeps react to video of Rihanna in the studio

In the comments, Rihanna’s fans applauded her for being a hard worker, while others speculated that she was working on a new album.

Here are some of the comments:

jacque.mendes_ said:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Now this album is really coming!”

badboyadu shared:

“I so wanna be excited, but I also don’t wanna get my hopes up and then be disappointed! 👀🥹❤️ @badgalriri”

jenny_solange_amara remarked:

“My Queen❤️ I love you bunches🥹 Oh! I'm gonna cry😥”

91jasonng asked:

“Studio? Do you mean new music? 🎵”

xhanti__ joked:

“Let’s not celebrate too soon, what if it is a soundtrack for anime?😭”

