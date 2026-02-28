Former England international Joe Marler, during his career, built a reputation as one of rugby’s most outspoken and occasionally divisive figures. With that in mind, his latest remarks about Eben Etzebeth and Bakkies Botha are likely to be viewed by some as tongue-in-cheek rather than entirely literal.

Nonetheless, his comments have generated significant debate online. Marler described Springbok centurion Etzebeth as a “fake tough guy,” while referring to 2007 World Cup winner Botha as a “world-class thug,” prompting strong reactions across social media platforms.

The statements were made during a ‘Most Feared’ bracket segment on the Hits Different show, co-hosted by Marler and his long-time England teammate, Danny Care.

Etzebeth’s standing questioned

When Etzebeth’s name surfaced in the discussion around rugby’s most intimidating figures, Marler was quick to downplay the aura often associated with the towering lock.

“He does a lot of what I used to do,” Marler remarked, implying that the aggressive edge is more performative than authentic. He characterised Etzebeth’s on-field persona as largely theatrical, arguing that in the modern era — where officiating is strict and disciplinary systems are rigorous — genuine foul play carries heavy consequences. According to Marler, much of the intimidation is calculated gamesmanship rather than a true threat of physical harm.

A different verdict for Botha

Marler struck a markedly different tone when discussing Botha, who he ultimately selected as the most feared player in rugby history — albeit with a barbed compliment attached.

While downplaying Botha’s technical standing as a player, Marler emphasised the fear factor the former Springbok enforcer brought to the pitch. He suggested that Botha operated in a tougher era of the sport, one where physical confrontation frequently pushed — and sometimes crossed — legal boundaries.

“He wasn’t just intimidating — he thrived on unsettling opponents,” Marler suggested, adding that Botha’s reputation alone could rattle entire teams.

Marler concluded by stressing that his observations were rooted purely in the rugby context and competitive experience, not personal animosity.

Jonty Goslett

"How's THIS for a totally outlandish conspiracy theory: Joe Marler may be hoping that his comment about Eben Etzebeth being a 'fake tough guy' will motivate Eben to try and prove otherwise when the Boks play against England at Ellis Park on 4 July. And possibly end up getting red-carded, thus making life "easier" for Joe's former England teammates. I seriously doubt Eben would fall for something like that, though - especially after having just served a 12-week ban for foul play. As I said - a totally off-the-planet conspiracy theory, just for a laugh!!"

Riaan Scholtz

"Only because Eben knows he is not allowed to bliksem you on the field. It is called restraint, not fake."

Brian Stockil

"Sure, maybe all bark no bite… but when he starts barking, you are running to the closest fence."

Wasief Adhikarie

Ebens performans in a game is not AI-generated. Ask the victims 😂😂😂.

Enrico Nunes

Let him tell it to Eben in person! Eben will give him one PK and then he will feel how tough Eben really is!!!!

Etienne Meyer

Would HE say it to Etzebeth's face?...Also Rugby rules has changed sooo much you get red carded for a tackle these days

Source: Briefly News