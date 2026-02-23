An All Blacks lock named South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth as the toughest lock he has ever faced, praising his size, experience, and aerial ability

Etzebeth, the most capped Springbok lock with 141 Test appearances, has won two Rugby World Cups and remains a defining figure in modern international rugby

Following Etzebeth’s 2025 performances, including a dominant try against Wales and a high-profile suspension, fans have sparked intense debate over his impact

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An All Blacks lock revealed the toughest lock he has faced in his rugby career, specifically in Super Rugby Pacific, and one name stood out: the most capped Springbok player, Eben Etzebeth.

Eben Etzebeth was sent off for eye gauging on Alex Mann looks on after the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Etzebeth has 141 caps for South Africa and has won two Rugby World Cup titles with the Springboks, one in 2019 in Japan and another in 2023 in France. He became South Africa’s most capped Springbok lock, surpassing Victor Matfield in 2024. Known for his physicality, Etzebeth has spoken in the past about the challenges of international rugby, naming other tough opponents he has faced, such as former All Black Ma’a Nonu.

All Blacks icon speaks on Etzebeth

Tupou Vaa’i, the Chiefs and All Blacks lock, opened up about his battles with Etzebeth in an interview with Rugby Pass.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Eben is the hardest lock I’ve played against. He’s got such a big frame for a start, not to mention his experience, running game and aerial skills,” Vaa’i said.

Etzebeth has been serving a ban following his incident against Alex Mann in November 2025. He also published his autobiography, Unlocked, which revealed a number of behind-the-scenes moments in the world of rugby.

Eben Etzebeth in the warm up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Fans debate Eben Etzebeth’s impact and strength

Springboks online posed a question to Etzebeth, with one fan, @rugby_scoop, asking:

"When was the last time Eben Etzebeth made a solid carry? Like bulldoze his way over the gain line."

This prompted a flurry of responses from fans:

@tallcorbs:

"QF against the French springs to mind, pal."

@MrRobot55DSL:

"Reserving energy for 2027 😬"

@lmd_3212:

"When was the last time James Lowe won a World Cup knockout game?"

@Lungz1ads1:

"Fair point, I have to agree. Been a minute!"

@Sobelweski_Mqi:

"Exactly, I’ve been saying he can’t carry anymore. Literally negative metres. I saw Meafou today and I’m so jealous 😭"

@user86799201:

"In the last two World Cup-winning finals he played in, which wasn’t against Ireland."

@ropaingtarmack:

"Don't remind me of the Quarter final mate 😅😂"

@Vlad_Drac77:

"Etzebeth is overrated."

In 2025, Etzebeth scored a try in South Africa’s 73–0 rout of Wales during the Autumn Nations Series, one of his rare scoring contributions in competitive Tests. South Africa finished the match with 11 tries, showcasing a dominant pack performance. The same match included the infamous eye-gouging incident that led to his ban.

The Springboks also recorded a historic 24–13 win in Dublin over Ireland, demonstrating strong forward and defensive play where Etzebeth’s experience contributed to set-piece solidity. In another Test against France, South Africa won 32–17 despite being a player down. Etzebeth featured in the game before being substituted during the numerical disadvantage.

Eben Etzebeth criticises Springboks’ mindset

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about the chaotic period in South African rugby that culminated in a staggering defeat to the All Blacks in 2016, pinpointing the behaviour of some teammates as a major issue.

After the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, the Springboks struggled under new head coach Allister Coetzee.

Source: Briefly News