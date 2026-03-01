Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has attributed his team’s emphatic Soweto Derby triumph over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday to their resilience and sheer passion on the field.

The 3-0 victory at a packed Soccer City, courtesy of goals from Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa, marked Pirates’ biggest league win against their fierce rivals in 25 years.

The result temporarily returned the Buccaneers to the summit of the Betway Premiership standings, pending Mamelodi Sundowns’ encounter with Sekhukhune United on Sunday.

Ouaddou praises team’s heart and spirit

Ouaddou stressed that the outcome went beyond tactics alone. “It wasn’t just about strategy or skill today,” he said. “In matches like this, you have to play with heart and spirit. That’s exactly what the players showed, and I hope they maintain this level through the rest of the season.”

The win marked a sharp reversal of form for Pirates, who had recently endured a league loss to Mamelodi Sundowns and a surprising Nedbank Cup exit to second-tier Casric Stars. When asked what sparked the turnaround, Ouaddou pointed to his squad’s sharp finishing in front of goal.

“Our team’s fighting spirit has been there since the season began, and our commitment to quality football remains,” he noted. “The difference today was in the decisive moments. In the final third, we were precise. The players deserve full credit for that.”

Early goals set the tone

The coach expressed immense satisfaction with his squad’s performance, describing it as the level he expects. “I’m thrilled and proud of the boys,” Ouaddou said. “This is the kind of performance I want to see consistently—high intensity and ambition.”

He also underscored the value of an early breakthrough. “Scoring early put pressure on Chiefs right away, which allowed us to control the game,” he explained. “They are a strong team, but that fast start helped us dictate the tempo from the first half.”

Looking forward, Ouaddou believes the derby win can serve as a benchmark for the rest of the campaign. “For me, this match sets a reference point. We need to build on it until season’s end,” he added.

Pirates will aim to sustain their momentum when they travel to face Polokwane City in their next league fixture on Wednesday.

