MALAMULELE, LIMPOPO— A community in Malamulele, Limpopo, took the law into their own hands when they assaulted a man who was accused of raping an elderly member of the community on 26 April 2026.

A rape suspect was rushed to the hospital after an incident of mob justice. Image: Pressmaster

Source: Getty Images

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the incident happened at Nyavani village in the early hours of the morning. SAPS posted about the incident on its South African Police Service Facebook page, which started as a robbery attempt.

Suspect beaten by the community

The police said that the suspect allegedly entered the 89-year-old woman's house. She was alone, sleeping, when the suspect entered. He demanded money from her and threatened her. When the gogo told him that she did not have money, he allegedly threatened to kill her before raping her.

The suspect then fell asleep at the victim's house after the gruesome act. She escaped and received help from her neighbours. A member of the community ran into the house and found him asleep. The community assaulted the suspect, and the police were called to the scene. He was rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries and is under police guard.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner General Thembi Hadebe warned members of the community not to take the law into their own hands. The suspect is expected to appear before the Malamulele Magistrates' Court soon. A similar mob justice incident took place in Limpopo on 20 January. A Zimbabwean national was killed in Maake after he was accused of stealing cables. Police arrived too late, as he was declared dead at the hospital later.

Source: Briefly News