Makhi Thee Swappa Queen is back with another viral video, this time appearing covered head to toe in cement

The video had people laughing and gasping at the same time, with many zeroing in on a cough she lets out at the end of the clip

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes, concern, and questions about just how far she is willing to go for content

Mpumalanga Facebook content creator Makhi Thee Swappa Queen is no stranger to bold, attention-grabbing videos, but her latest cement stunt had her followers talking for a very different reason. In the video, the gate to her home slides open on 24 February 2026. We see her and a male companion standing there completely covered in cement from head to toe. She shakes her hair and wiggles to get the cement off, clearly trying to outdo her companion, who had done the same just seconds before. The video ends with Makhi lurching forward slightly and letting out a cough, and that single moment sent the comments section into overdrive.

Breathing in cement dust is not something to brush off lightly. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, exposure to cement dust has been linked to respiratory complications, including a productive cough, asthma, and lung infections.

Researchers found that 70% of cement-exposed workers in the study showed severe inflammation in their sputum samples. While Makhi's video is clearly created for entertainment, the cough at the end had many of her followers genuinely concerned about what covering yourself in cement could do to your lungs over time.

This is not the first time Makhi has gone viral for being daring. Her cement video is the latest in a long line of posts that keep people coming back, even when they are not entirely sure what they are watching.

SA loves Makhi Thee Swappa Queen's content

Netizens loved the content, but many asked about her health after the end of @Makhi Thee Swappa Queen's clip:

@Mukhethwa Lucy Nemaxwi asked:

"Did you just cough at the end? 😅"

@NoMpilwenhle Nompumelelo NaMvuleni laughed:

"Bazofa abo Makhi yi content 🤣🤣 Can't get over the cough at the end."

@Hope Hopey Baloyi joked:

"She always coughs these days, it's the cement 🤣🤣"

@Gugu Ma'Ribs advised:

"Please drink 5 litres of milk after this 😁😆"

@Buyie Nyawo replied:

"Not even milk can help with all of this cement."

@Nei Nei Bohedile suggested:

"Which cement brand is this? Makhi must be the brand ambassador 😂😂"

@Philani Nemonik Mthembu asked:

"Is this not AI? 😭"

@Mpho MaFaith LeGrace joked:

"We are still in February. The month of love, even ghosts are couples 😂"

@Mtingo Ness said:

"Next time, close the windows of that Ranger, but anyway hahaha."

@Nkoka Maluleke added:

"The dust is going straight inside the car 😜"

@John Msingah wrote:

"Me watching this with this hard cough eish 😢"

Makhi Thee Swappa Queen and a gentleman covered from head to toe in cement. Images: @Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: Facebook

