DJ Zinhle left the internet in a frenzy after teasing the announcement of a life-changing decision she was faced with

Weeks after her husband, Murdah Bongz, was outed for allegedly cheating on her, fans believe DJ is finally ready to let him go

Meanwhile, those familiar with her marketing tactics believe her video was merely another publicity stunt backed by the viral wave of her husband's alleged infidelity

DJ Zinhle posted another cryptic message weeks after her husband was accused of cheating. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

After weeks of ignoring the noise surrounding Murdah Bongz's alleged affair, the businesswoman shared a video saying she had an announcement that "affects everything."

Taking to her social media pages on 27 February 2026, the DJ posted a cryptic video of herself preparing to make an apparent major announcement on camera. She is seen in the video with a sombre expression on her face as she reflects on the important decision she is forced to make and the difficult task of seeing it through.

"It's such a big decision, it just affects everything. There's just no other decision to make; it's an obvious decision. I have to go."

The video follows weeks of speculation about her marriage to Murdah after he was accused a second time of cheating on her.

This, after the former Black Motion member's alleged mistress was unmasked, with suspected "tell-tale" signs of their rumoured affair scattered across her social media page.

Without much context, several fans were led to believe that Zinhle may be ready to directly address the scandal and perhaps even leave her husband after facing another wave of public humiliation.

However, in true DJ Zinhle fashion, others claimed her video was a deliberate ploy to keep fans guessing before revealing a major career update. Besides, this wouldn't be her first rodeo.

In late 2025, as the first wave of cheating allegations was levelled against her husband, knowing that people would camp on her pages for reactions, the businesswoman and marketing wiz used the increased attention to her advantage by cleverly directing people to her music and business.

The video piggybacked on Zinhle's earlier post, where she teased her upcoming song, Ezothando. Having announced the winner of the Open Verse Challenge, the next step may be what many have long suspected: a meticulously timed release strategy.

By blending the lyrics of a song about love and heartbreak with her real-life marital drama, Zinhle has once again affirmed her status as a marketing powerhouse, proving that whether the news is personal or professional, she always knows how to keep the nation talking.

Watch DJ Zinhle's video below.

Fans react to DJ Zinhle's video

Supporters expressed sympathy as many suspected the video was about her marriage.

Sis_Penny said:

"Be strong, Zinhle, we love you."

Kay wrote:

"Cry it out, mommy, do what you think is best for you."

noname added:

"I can relate to your situation, I am truly sorry, sesi."

Meanwhile, others had seemingly caught onto DJ Zinhle's "mind games," with some praising her Marketing skills.

Azi's diary!!! ✨️🇿🇦 said:

"She's a Marketing genius, oh, I love her shem!"

LadyN🤎 was impressed:

"Making lemonade out of lemons. I stan you, Queen!"

Girly wrote:

"I applaud your marketing strategy."

Fans praised DJ Zinhle for using Murdah Bongz's cheating scandal to promote her career moves. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Some speculated on what Zinhle could be preparing to announce.

kenei@soso said:

"I believe this is part of marketing, bestie. It's about the announcement of the new song, I guess, nothing hectic."

NoksZulu suspected:

"Definitely announcing the winner of the Open Verse challenge. I hope Nayvee Boy is taking this one."

KaMavuso🐻 asked:

"Zee Nation fest is coming to Durban?"

Dee suspected:

"This has to be a Zee Nation advert."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz show off their romance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz enjoying quality time together.

Having surfaced as fans critiqued their marriage, online users speculated that the video was deliberately shared to divert attention from their apparent troubled marriage.

