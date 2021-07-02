SA’s Fave Couple, Itu Khune & Sphelele Give Us Life in a New Lit Snap

Itumeleng Khune and his gorgeous wife and baby momma continue to show us flames and have done so again after sharing another snap of them looking gorgeous

In the snap, South Africa's favourite couple can be seen dressed in formal black clothes as they pose romantically for the snap that was taken on a staircase

As usual, many of their loyal fans and supporters headed to the comment section where they showered the happy couple with love and supportive comments

South Africa's star goalkeeper and his beautiful wife and mother of two are always doing the most on social media. Whether it's a family snap or a couple pic, Mzansi can't get enough. Sphelele recently gave us some more after heading to Instagram with another amazing photo.

In the photo, Sphelele and her hunky man can be seen all dressed up in matching black outfits as they pose romantically for a photo together. In the snap, the love between the two of them is very evident.

"Parents," she captioned the heartwarming post.

Here are some of the beautiful comments shared about the post:

nolu_sibalcool said:

"Beautiful!! "

bontlemokaleng said:

"How I love it when the people I love, love each other"

mmago_banyana said:

"Nibahle"

nandipha_thabethe said:

"Mom and Dad"

Itu Khune’s Wifey Sphelele Looks Ravishing 3 Weeks After Welcoming 2nd Baby

Briefly News also reported that Itu Khune's beautiful wifey and baby momma is really just winning with this life thing. Despite the fact that she just welcomed a little one into the world a mere three weeks ago, she is looking as stunning as ever.

Taking to Instagram the proud momma of two wowed her fans and followers with a snap of herself looking all sorts of sexy in a black dress that shows off her sexy legs. "Three Weeks Later," Sphelele captioned the stunning snap of herself.

The post received many reactions from her followers who absolutely loved to see her shining and headed to the comment section to share beautiful compliments with the stunner.

