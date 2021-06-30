Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green Shares Cute Snaps of Lobola Negotiations

Former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green earlier announced that she was off the relationship market after saying yes to her hunky boyfriend

The gorgeous young doctor has now headed online to share some snaps of her beautiful lobola negotiations that took place this past weekend

Many of her ample fans and supporters loved the amazing post and soon headed to the comment section where they shared many beautiful comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Tamaryn Green, a former Miss South Africa announced that her dream guy had proposed and she said yes. And now the couple has taken the proposal to the next level and went through with their lobola negotiations.

Heading online, the Mzansi beauty showed everyone a sneak peek into the fabulous event. The stunning snaps of herself and bae show that the two of them decided on green traditional wear for the romantic event.

Tamaryn Green and her hubby had a successful lobola negotiation last weekend. Image: @DrTamarynGreen

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"The first step of an incredible journey. Lobola negotiations ," she captioned snaps of the event.

Her plenty friends, fans and supporters swiftly took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages and compliments:

sibamtongana said:

"Oh darling you are just so gorgeous! ❤️ all the best."

zozitunzi said:

"Haibo Kotiza!"

liesllaurie said:

"Awwwwww"

Dr Musa and his stunner Liesel Laurie take the plunge

Briefly News also reported that former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie and her hot new bae, Dr Musa Mthomebeni have just announced their engagement, stirring up a wave of reactions from social media users.

Even though the happy couple has not been dating for a very long period of time, one local smart man has suggested a real man knows if he's going to marry a woman after only 6 months of dating. Heading to his Twitter account, @Mxbeez had this to say:

"Dr Musa has really set the bar . 6 months of dating is enough to put a ring on it otherwise you're wasting her time."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za