Super Grateful: Mzansi Man Buys Himself Brand New Whip, Flexes Online

A young man recently purchased his very first car and according to a post he shared online, he is very grateful to God that he was able to reach this milestone

Taking to Twitter, the young South African man decided to share a snap of himself standing n front of his brand new Volkswagen car

Many people loved the post by Milly and soon headed to the comment section where they shared many congratulatory messages with the proud guy

A young handsome local guy going by the name 'Milly' online recently headed to Twitter to celebrate the fact that he has just bought himself a brand new car. In the caption of the post, the young man credits God for the terrific achievement.

Mzansi has another car owner on its roads

"Bought My First Car Today. Thank You G_d. The most important one. Grateful," he captioned the inspirational post.

This young man has bought a car. Image: @Mill_ano

Source: Twitter

Many people take their time to share well wishes

Many locals quickly headed to the comment section where they shared thought congratulatory messages with @Mill_ano. Look at a few of their heartwarming messages below:

@Herbz_Kay said:

"Now keep your eyes open for the boys in blue. Congrats bro."

@wiseywaha said:

"The passenger seat gang is lining up now."

@Mshayadoebouy said:

"That's must be the last time you sit on it. Unnecessary scratches from jean buttons. Congratulations G."

@TreySA10 said:

"I love seeing men win. my brother, let it be the first of many."

Source: Briefly.co.za