World news

God’s Favourite: Lady Celebrates New Job, Home & Graduation in 1 Month

by  Marilynn Manuel
  • A gorgeous young South African woman has received many heartwarming congratulatory messages after she posted an uplifting status about many achievements
  • According to the post, she not only graduated in June this year, but she also received a new job and moved into a beautiful new upmarket apartment
  • Many locals took to the comment section where they shared well wishes while also asking her exactly what her secret to life is

Not everything is gloomy here in Mzansi, many people are celebrating wonderful achievements. A gorgeous woman is one of those who are in high spirits as she just celebrated a number of new and beautiful beginnings.

Heading online, @RamatsobaneM shared that she not only graduated this June, she also bagged a new and exciting job and even moved into a modern upmarket apartment - many halala moments indeed.

Graduate, New job, new home, inspirational post
This gorgeous young woman has celebrated many inspirational milestones this month. Images: @RamatsobaneM
Source: Twitter

"June photo dump," she captioned the photos.

The post received many reactions from locals who loved having a bit of positivity on their timelines. Many of them shared sweet congratulatory messages with the young woman online:

@Thabii_twice said:

"You deserve everything!"

@Clibo_sa1 said:

"Umntu eqashwa nje seyithenga indlu, thats dope congratulations. More and more"

@KeaMotlokwa said:

"Congratulations Senthaolele wishing you abundance and plenty of success"

@Tsa_mabix said:

"Beke le Beke Sentha"

A local man proudly purchases his very first car

Briefly News also reported that a young handsome local guy going by the name 'Milly' online recently headed to Twitter to celebrate the fact that he has just bought himself a brand new car. In the caption of the post, the young man credits God for the terrific achievement.

"Bought My First Car Today. Thank You G_d. The most important one. Grateful," he captioned the inspirational post.

Many locals quickly headed to the comment section where they shared thought congratulatory messages with @Mill_ano. Briefly News took at a few of their heartwarming and thoughtful messages.

Source: Briefly.co.za

