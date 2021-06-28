Following the news of Liesl Laurie & Dr Musa's quick engagement, a local man has told all men to make up their minds about a relationship in no longer than 6 months

He's gone on to accuse the gents of wasting a women's time if they cannot make up their minds about marriage in those few short months

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were up in arms and shared their thoughts on the hot topic

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie and her hot new base, Dr Musa Mthomebeni have just announced their engagement, stirring up a wave of reactions from social media users.

Liesl Laurie & Dr Musa are tying the knot. Images: @liesllaurie/Instagram

Local man tells all gents to seal the deal

Even though the happy couple have not been dating long, one man has suggested a real man knows if he's going to marry a woman after only 6 months of dating.

Heading to his Twitter account, @Mxbeez had this to say:

"Dr Musa has really set the bar . 6 months of dating is enough to put a ring on it otherwise you're wasting her time."

The young man was clearly very passionate about the issue, encouraging Mzansi's men to get married or simply move on from a relationship that wasn't leading up to marriage.

Social media users encourage men to do right by themselves first

Although many congratulated the former Yo Tv presenter for taking the big steps, many took the time to remind Mzansi's gents to get married in their own time.

Check out some of the comments below:

@U_Siphoz said:

"My uncle met my aunt on a Monday, paid lobola same weekend and they got married the following weekend. They were together from 99 til my uncle's untimely death early this year. There really is no formula to this thing. Just stay on ur own lane and follow your heart."

@I_Rants89 said:

"He didn't waste time."

@Siza_black said:

"No no.. Guys don't fall for this, it's a trap. There's no manual to this. Don't rush to get married."

@Sfiso_Nkosi_03 said:

"Unfortunately, there’s no formula to such things..No bar was set here, Musa only did what he believed in.. let each individual do what works for them."

@GoGoDeezyRanger said:

"Dr Musa got that Yotv money, most of us got black tax and student loans to pay, and the girls were most likely date don't have much capital either."

@Diiineo said:

"Lol, REST. It works for him and his partner. To each their own."

Dr Musa Mthombeni gets his knee dirty and Liesl Laurie says yes

In more on this story, Briefly News previously reported that YoTv child star Dr Musa Mthombeni is officially a taken man. Musa recently proposed to his long-time bae, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie, and she said yes!

Getting his knee dirty, Musa could not be happier than he is now. Musa and Liesl shared the incredible news on social media, something they do not often do.

Sharing pictures of Musa getting down on one knee, Liesl saying yes, and, of course, the ring, the happy couple made it social media official.

Congratulations you two!

Liesl reflects on the love she has for Musa and her beautiful ring

“This was the moment that I reminded him that I LOVE my ring and this special proposal so much but I LOVE him ever more.”

Musa and Liesl get showered with messages of congratulations

Fans and fellow Mzansi celebrities flocked to the comment section to congratulate Musa and Liesl on their engagement. They are such a stunning couple.

@Bridgetmasinga: “Congratulations hun.”

@Fcfortune: “OMG yes!!!! I’m so happy for you! You are so deserving!”

@Knaomin: “Congratulations my looooove!”

@sbusimalinga: “The good doc did very well! Congratulations.”

@Thickleeyonce: “I’m literally so happy for you.”

