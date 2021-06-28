- Dr Musa Mthombeni got down on one knee and asked his long-time bae, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie, to marry him

- Sharing the amazing news on social media with special photos of the moment and her breathtaking ring, Musa and Liesl both beam with pride

- Fellow South African celebs and fans let Musa and Liesl know just how happy they are for them and that Musa did good on the ring

YoTv child star Dr Musa Mthombeni is officially a taken man. Musa recently proposed to his long-time bae, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie, and she said yes!

Getting his knee dirty, Musa could not be happier than he is now. Musa and Liesl shared the incredible news on social media, something they do not often do.

Sharing pictures of Musa getting down on one knee, Liesl saying yes, and, of course, the ring, the happy couple made it social media official.

Liesl reflects on the love she has for Musa and her beautiful ring

“This was the moment that I reminded him that I LOVE my ring and this special proposal so much but I LOVE him ever more.”

Musa and Liesl get showered with messages of congratulations

Fans and fellow Mzansi celebrities flocked to the comment section to congratulate Musa and Liesl on their engagement. They are such a stunning couple.

@Bridgetmasinga: “Congratulations hun.”

@Fcfortune: “OMG yes!!!! I’m so happy for you! You are so deserving!”

@Knaomin: “Congratulations my looooove!”

@sbusimalinga: “The good doc did very well! Congratulations.”

@Thickleeyonce: “I’m literally so happy for you.”

Briefly News exclusive with Dr Musa Mthombeni on his career and Covid-19

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni is one of the most recognisable role models for most young ambitious South Africans. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Dr Musa revealed some info about his media, medicine and digital content curator careers, wealth and Covid-19-related health opinions.

One of the questions asked was: Your two careers are very demanding. How have you managed to excel in both professions?

“My career is a very demanding that that is true, but in terms of excelling in both, I think it's one of those things where you give yourself fully to the thing that you're doing at that point in time. So when it was time to study, was time to study, I put all the work that I needed to put in and got the results that I needed to get in when it was time to go to TV and have time to do the radio and to do all those sort of media space type things.”

