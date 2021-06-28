SA star goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune' gorgeous wifey Sphelele just welcomed their second baby girl into the world and already she is breaking necks on social media

She recently took to Instagram where she shared a snap of herself looking all sorts of gorgeous in a lovely black outfit that showed off her long legs

Naturally, her many fans, friends, and supporters were left just swooning in the comment section and subsequently shared a number of lovely comments

Itu Khune's beautiful wifey and baby momma is really just winning with this life thing. Despite the fact that she just welcomed a little one into the world a mere three weeks ago, she is looking as stunning as ever.

A mom of two stuns in a black sexy outfit

Taking to Instagram the proud momma of two wowed her fans and followers with a snap of herself looking all sorts of sexy in a black dress that shows off her sexy legs.

Itu Khune’s Wifey Sphelele always looks gorgeous. Images: @Laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

"Three Weeks Later," Sphelele captioned the stunning snap of herself.

Locals stan Sphelele's beautiful snap and shower her with compliments

shongwe_gugukhanya said:

"Where do we apply for your genes"

gailm3602 said:

"Senzeni na wasishisa kangaka"

ponza26 said:

"I want that bod"

noxx_zondi said:

"Haiboooo"

Khune shares beautiful post with his wifey Sphelele

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has just received a amazing goodie bag from one of the biggest companies in Mzansi, Galeries de Parfums South Africa.

Itu thanked the company as he posted a pic on Twitter posing with his wife, Sphelele Makhunga. The Amakhosi skipper recently celebrated his 34th birthday and took to his digital page to thank @gdpsa_official for spoiling him.

Apart from receiving a gift in a form of a cake from the club, the Bafana Bafana skipper was also handed what looked like a set of perfumes for Father’s Day.

