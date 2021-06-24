Beautiful Lady Celebrates Being Single, Mzansi’s Gents Have No Chill

A pretty woman is turning heads on social media after commemorating her singleness with a few dazzling pictures of herself

The beauty is proud and single but has encouraged an entourage of adoring male suitors with her gorgeous pics

A beautiful woman is certainly embracing her newfound singledom, proudly flaunting the badge of honour some ladies sometimes look down on with shame. Although breakups are never easy, the stunner made it clear that she wants to celebrate her newfound autonomy.

This lady is embracing her singlehood. Images: @MsChamane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The stunner celebrates in a gorgeous white dress

Heading online, @MsChamane shared a few cute pics of herself along with this saucy caption:

"Proudly No ones girlfriend "

Looking ever so radiant in an idyllic white dress which was perfectly complemented by a pearl aliceband and nails perfectly snatched, the queen is really not letting any man get her down.

Mzansi's gents hilariously submit their boyfriend applications

Ever the opportunists, Mzansi's boys really couldn't let the chance to hit on a beautiful, single woman fly by. While many took to shooting their shot with the stunner, others encouraged the woman to avoid all stress in life and simply stay single.

Check out the comments below:

@mphil3_m said:

"A beautiful "no one's girlfriend" I also happen to be a "no one's boyfriend" can we do lunch my treat."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"How can a person be this gorgeous Mara."

@ZachMdeni said:

"You look so happy."

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"Can you give me a chance...just for one month pls?"

@TdoTashS said:

"Perfect stay as no ones girlfriend. Bashimane ba hurtana and bare ke di dogs...."

@Mdlwembe6 said:

"I'm coming to collect this beauty in a truck."

Woman Takes Herself on Valentine’s Day Date, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi's stunning babes are no longer waiting for any man's approval, taking themselves out on a much-needed dinner date. One local woman caused a buzz on social media after sharing that she took herself out to supper, alone, on Valentine's Day.

The woman takes herself out for Valentine's Day

@EzamaCirha took to her Twitter account and shared the interesting news.

"2019 I took myself to a Valentine’s Day date and this waiter kept on asking “someone you’re waiting for mam” she captioned the buzz-worthy post.

The young woman went on to add that she was certainly not doing it again, especially after being hit on by the approaching waiter.

Mzansi social media users ask a few questions

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were very inquisitive and took to the comments section to ask their gruelling questions. Check out some of the comments below:

@KhayaNtuli3 said:

"& what was your answer to the waiter?"

@KerlonGibson said:

"and what was your reply"

@Buthelezi1785 said:

"... And now the waiter is her Man"

@Mzwah24623892 said:

"Smart Lady"

