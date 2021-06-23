Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune Shares Pic of Birthday Gifts Taken with Lovely Wife
- Kaizer Chiefs captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune dropped a hot image of his wife receiving a birthday gift
- Khune and his spouse, Sphelele Makhunga, remain one of the most loved couples on social media and the Chiefs star has thanked the sponsor
- The Amakhosi veteran and his woman’s stunning outfits have also attracted the eyes of social media followers
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has just received a goodie bag from one of the biggest companies in Mzansi, Galeries de Parfums South Africa. Itu thanked the company as he posted a pic on Twitter posing with his wife, Sphelele Makhunga.
The Amakhosi skipper recently celebrated his 34th birthday and took to his digital page to thank @gdpsa_official for spoiling him.
Apart from receiving a gift in a form of a cake from thie club, the Bafana Bafana skipper was also handed what looked like a set of perfume for Father’s Day.
The post reads:
“Thank You @gdpsa_official for a lovely birthday/Father’s Day gift.”
South African football lovers reaffirm their love for Khune and Chiefs
@MfozaNkululeko said:
“Man in black, you're looking good skipper.”
@Happy_Chawe said:
“God bless you and your family, can't wait to see you between the sticks again.”
@Mona_tef said:
“Happy birthday Thaka, mare kenna o motona.”
@Sabielicious said:
“You guys eat nice neh Cappie.”
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel
@gdpsa_official said:
"With pleasure Mr Khune.”
@MMtshaka55 said:
“Bozza yam lo cake leyo ndiyirhalela yhoo.”
@Nomsa2682 said:
“Mr and Mrs Khune.”
Khune’s skills inspire young goalkeeper and Chiefs fan
In more news involving the Soweto giants and Itu, Briefly News reported that a South African mother has shared a beautiful video of her son practising his goalkeeping skills on social media.
The proud mom says the young boy is inspired by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. @Malebz4Fentse has tagged the Amakhosi number one keeper and the video clearly shows how good her boy is.
This comes after Khune also shared a post on Twitter, displaying his acrobatic prowess while in training.
The proud mom said:
"Now I see why my son looks up to you.”
Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Source: Briefly.co.za