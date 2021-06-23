Kaizer Chiefs captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune dropped a hot image of his wife receiving a birthday gift

Khune and his spouse, Sphelele Makhunga, remain one of the most loved couples on social media and the Chiefs star has thanked the sponsor

The Amakhosi veteran and his woman’s stunning outfits have also attracted the eyes of social media followers

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has just received a goodie bag from one of the biggest companies in Mzansi, Galeries de Parfums South Africa. Itu thanked the company as he posted a pic on Twitter posing with his wife, Sphelele Makhunga.

The Amakhosi skipper recently celebrated his 34th birthday and took to his digital page to thank @gdpsa_official for spoiling him.

Apart from receiving a gift in a form of a cake from thie club, the Bafana Bafana skipper was also handed what looked like a set of perfume for Father’s Day.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has shared a pic of a birthday gift with his lovely wife. Image: @IIKhune_32_16/Twitter

The post reads:

“Thank You @gdpsa_official for a lovely birthday/Father’s Day gift.”

South African football lovers reaffirm their love for Khune and Chiefs

@MfozaNkululeko said:

“Man in black, you're looking good skipper.”

@Happy_Chawe said:

“God bless you and your family, can't wait to see you between the sticks again.”

@Mona_tef said:

“Happy birthday Thaka, mare kenna o motona.”

@Sabielicious said:

“You guys eat nice neh Cappie.”

@gdpsa_official said:

"With pleasure Mr Khune.”

@MMtshaka55 said:

“Bozza yam lo cake leyo ndiyirhalela yhoo.”

@Nomsa2682 said:

“Mr and Mrs Khune.”

Khune’s skills inspire young goalkeeper and Chiefs fan

In more news involving the Soweto giants and Itu, Briefly News reported that a South African mother has shared a beautiful video of her son practising his goalkeeping skills on social media.

The proud mom says the young boy is inspired by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. @Malebz4Fentse has tagged the Amakhosi number one keeper and the video clearly shows how good her boy is.

This comes after Khune also shared a post on Twitter, displaying his acrobatic prowess while in training.

The proud mom said:

"Now I see why my son looks up to you.”

