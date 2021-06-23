A video of a young goalkeeper practising his skills has attracted many South Africans on social media and his mother likens him to Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs

The Chiefs skipper, Khune, was tagged by the proud mom and many fans feel the youngster should join the Soweto giants

@Malebz4Fentse, however, says her son has tried to join good football academies but they have had no luck so far

A South African mother has shared a beautiful video of her son practising his goalkeeping skills on social media. The proud mom says the young boy is inspired by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

@Malebz4Fentse has tagged the Amakhosi number one keeper and the video clearly shows how good her boy is. This comes after Khune has also shared a post on Twitter, displaying his acrobatic prowess while in training.

A video of a young goalkeeper who is inspired by Kaizer Chiefs' Itumeleng Khune has impressed Mzansi. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

The post reads:

"Now I see why my son looks up to you.”

South Africans react to the video of the boy and compare him to Kaizer Chiefs star Khune

@MthandeniNene said:

“This one is our future - he’s in good hands clearly. Well done bhuti.”

@Malebz4fentse said:

“So I have been reaching out to their development team and no luck.”

@Welcome2182 said:

"His speed is amazing... Keep him away from alcohol plz.”

@Mthomadela said:

“This boy is very good.. I know talent when I see it! @KaizerChiefs.”

@Avee_Gqomfa said:

"Superstar in the making.”

@Masandi_Ndlovu said:

"Wow his handling is very good.”

@Dakeni_Junior said:

“@Moroka_Swallows check this young man.”

@IG_Tumiso_Keo said:

"He remind me of my early goalkeeping days well soccer playing days. Unfortunately, I had other eye problem that led to me having to wear glasses all the time. I miss playing soccer.”

Itumeleng Khune shows why he is the best in Mzansi with superb save

In football related stories, Briefly News reported that he is one of the most celebrated goalkeepers in South Africa and Itumeleng Khune has just dropped a photo showing his acrobatic skills.

This comes as Kaizer Chiefs were in the final stages of their preparations for the CAF Champions League semi-final encounter away from home last weekend. The Amakhosi netminder was expected to man the goalposts when they faced Wydad Casablanca.

Khune has shared a picture on Twitter showing him in training and producing a superb save, thus highlighting agility and diving skills.

