Football icon Siphiwe Tshabalala has penned a sweet message to his wife Bonang Montjane-Tshabalala after reaching the Miss Universe semi-finals

Montjane-Tshabalala has entered the African edition of Miss Universe and her husband, Siphiwe, is a proud man

South Africans have also joined the dreadlocked player for being a supportive hubby and many have sent congratulatory messages

South African football legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has credited his wife for entering Miss Universe Africa. This comes after a social media post by the former Bafana Bafana icon.

‘Shabba’ has congratulated his wife, Bonang Montjane-Tshabalala, on reaching the semi-finals of one of the most prestigious competitions when it comes to beauty pageants.

The former Kaizer Chiefs skipper posted a cool photo of his beautiful wife and inspiring others with the words, "It always seems impossible until it’s done."

Siphiwe Tshabalala has congratulated his wife Bonang Montjane-Tshabalala for reaching the Miss Universe Africa semi-finals. Image: @SiphiweShbba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads on Instagram:

“It always seems impossible until it’s done. Congratulations my love @bokang_m. The @mrsuniverseafrica semi-finalist workshop currently underway @bluehillhotel @shudufhadzomusida #mrsuniverseafrica2021.”

@Tendani_Khosi said:

“Congratulations Mrs Shabba.”

@kingjerichomarrabenta

“Woooooow.”

@Thamuzy said:

“Supportive husband.”

@Justice_Mogashudi said:

“All the best Kgaetjedi bring it home.”

@onequoteonebook said:

“You guys are great together! Cheers.”

@Center_mid7 said:

“Mrs Shabba.”

@Tebellolenesa said:

“My power couple..may God bless more, more and more.”

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s wife sends a sweet Father’s Day message

Going back to recent stories on the football star, Briefly News reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala’s wife has penned a beautiful message to her husband and AmaZulu midfielder. Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has credited the football legend for being a good father to their little ones.

The Instagram post had attracted 5 766 likes by the time Briefly News compiled this report and social media users reaffirmed their love for the couple.

Shabba, the former Kaizer Chiefs captain, is among many fathers who received beautiful messages from their spouses.

The post reads:

“Happy Father’s Day to the world's coolest Dad... thank you for being my partner in parenthood and being so amazing at it... the sacrifices you make for our beautiful children don’t go unnoticed... Thank you for making them laugh harder than I do and being the sweeter parent between the two of us.”

Source: Briefly.co.za