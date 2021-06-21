“Yoh but You’re Beautiful”: Lady Wows With Snaps That Her Bestie Took

A young woman recently had many locals swooning after heading online to share the snaps that her best friend took of her looking absolutely gorgeous

In the breathtakingly beautiful photos, the pretty South African engineer is seen wearing a gorgeous white dress with her makeup done absolutely stunning

Many of her followers absolutely loved the post and a lot of them headed to the comment section to share a plethora of thoughtful compliments with her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

But God really showed off when he created some people. One such person is a gorgeous engineer who recently blew us all away when she shared some snaps of herself that were taken by her best friend.

A breathtakingly beautiful lady

In the snaps, the stunner can be seen wearing a white dress and minimum yet noticeably beautiful makeup. She also has her hair in braids and her nails done with red fiery acrylic nails that add to her beauty.

This woman took our breath away. Images: @zecky2409

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"My bestie took these," she captioned the post.

Mzansi is in love

Locals absolutely loved the post and were soon showering her with compliments. See a few of them below:

@ZuluSweG said:

"Imagine u esidwabeni, inyongo invakazi, inhloko, imbatha, ihawu isiqindi, ibhokisi."

@_BobieK said:

"Yho but you’re beautiful"

@TizerAthi said:

"Your besty takes beautiful pics and you are gorgeous"

More local stunners

Briefly News also reported that a beautiful young South African woman with the Twitter handle, @Ollie_SN (Ollie Ngcobo) recently headed to the bird app to share a fire picture of herself wearing a smoking hot date night outfit.

Her outfit which is a simple yet impactful figure-hugging black dress was enough to get anyone's attention but that is not what many people noticed upon first glance of the beautiful photo - too many of them were hung up on the fact that she bore a shocking resemblance to local media personality, Boity.

"Date Night," she captioned the picture.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za