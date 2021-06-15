Bachelor of Education Graduate Hustles Hard, Mzansi Breaks Out in Celebration

A BEd graduate has decided to take stock of her life and is whipping up mouth-watering delicacies in the kitchen

Nisso also takes the time to make some moola working in a hair salon belonging to the same 'kind gogo' who owns the kitchen where she works

South African social media celebrated the future educator's hustle with many sharing warm messages of support

A graduate is flexing her culinary skills and the post has gotten South African Twitter singing her praises aloud.

Nisso, who holds a Bachelor of Education degree, took to the Twitter streets to share her passion for her hustle, captioning an image on her account with a heartwarming message.

A Bachelor of Education graduate is wasting little time in taking stock of her life as she flexes her vibe in the kitchen and salon. Image: @NissoMreloaded/ Twitter.

However, not only is she a burgeoning chef, but Nisso also takes up the brush as a hairstylist at the salon belonging to the same 'kind gogo' who owns the kitchen where she works. She wrote:

"Hi I'm Nisso, a Bachelor of Education graduate and I currently work for a very kind gogo in both her Salon and Fast Food outlets."

Twitter was soon abuzz with many messages of goodwill and encouragement with some even sending Nisso pointers for applying to teaching positions. Here are just some of the messages shared:

@mashoto_ tweeted:

"Keep pushing chommie."

While @NCITHA_ZN wrote:

"May you hold on, good thing are on your way! Don't lose yourself."

@naulty_malinga on the same thread commented with:

"One day is one day, God will make a way for you."

Side hustling is the new norm in South Africa

People from all walks of life have started side hustling to recover from the financial loss caused by the Covid-19 national lockdown. This has seen some South African youth engaging in two or more jobs to make ends meet.

As a new phenomenon that's taking the nation by storm, those who side hustle are often given a sign of approval by their peers who also find themselves knuckling down in an attempt to one day be a shining example for other youth.

Briefly News reported previously that the country was already in a recession when the first Covid-19 case was recorded in March last year, with the massive national lockdown that followed delivering the sucker punch.

Wits University economic lecturer, Lumkile Mondli, divulged that the lockdown inspired people to think outside the box by taking on multiple jobs and being innovative towards making extra income.

"Those employed in the office environment are showing us that they can be more productive outside the office. The downside is that side hustles demand more time and attention.

"Another thing is that students need have multiple skills in order for them to land jobs," said Mondli.

