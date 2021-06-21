Zozi Shares Sweet Pic of Her Dad, Pens Heartfelt Message on Father’s Day

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared the most heartfelt tribute to her dad this Father's Day

The beauty queen thanked her pops for his love and encouragement over the years, sweetly calling him 'the best to ever do it'

Naturally, Mzansi social media users couldn't help chiming in on the touching post and took to the comments section to share their reactions

Mzansi's very own former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, headed online to wish her deserving dad a very happy Father's Day.

Zozibini Tunzi is absolutely gushing over her incredible dad. Image: zozitunzi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Zozi thanks her dad for all his love and support over the years

The beauty queen has certainly remained humble even after her years of success and has not forgotten to show her dad some much deserved appreciation this year. Taking to her Instagram account, the South African icon made sure to thank her pops for all his love and support over the years.

"The best to ever do it! Happy Father's day Tolo! Thank you for the love and support always. All my love," she captioned the sweet post.

Love from the online community for Zozi's supportive pops

Social media users also took to wishing the supportive dad a happy Father's Day, sweetly referring to the beauty queen's dad as their very own Mr Universe. Many social media users also commended Zozi for continuing to show her family love, even in the midst of all her great success.

Check out some of the comments below:

lungisatunzi said:

"OMG, thank you Mchenge. You guys are my pride. I also thank you for your respect and humbleness."

olwe2lesh said:

"Our Mr Universe."

matamelajutas said:

"Congratulations to the great one, the universal father. Global family and friends are sharing his success in raising up well a brilliant and beautiful daughter with kind heart, plus meaningfully values in our society at large. Thank you!"

auntmaemoe said:

'"I always enjoy your dad’s reaction on film when you won Miss Universe. Epic."

carmen_katsapas said:

"Ah! It’s the father of the universe."

