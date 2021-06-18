A pair of local parents have definitely proved themselves the parents of the year, securing their daughter a stunning music video shoot for her latest track

The generous mom and dad even rented out a helicopter and entire airport for the beautiful day

Naturally, Mzansi social media users were just a little jelly and took to the comments section to share their reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It seems one local musician's artist has a very unique set of parents, more than willing to support her dream of pursuing the arts. The future superstar's mom and dad just rented out a helicopter and entire airport for a beautiful music shoot.

Proud Parents Rent Airport & Helicopter, Fulfil Their Child’s Music Video Dream

Source: Instagram

The proud parents buy their daughter a music video

Heading online to share the heartfelt news, @danielmarven called the supportive mom and dad 'power parents'.

In the amazing clip, the amapiano musician confidently flaunts her stuff and breaks it down near the stunning aeroplane. Thabza Berry is certainly working well with everything the rents gave her and her dancers are really on point.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media users were definitely envious of the lucky musician. Check out some of the comments below

@DurichyM said:

"Wow it's so amazing. I wish all the parents could be more supportive like this"

@mgbasoli said:

"See what money does...easy as that.."

@ThabzaBerry said:

"Thank you very very much malome for supporting my career"

@Hlonie_amon said:

"yooh the first sentence"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In more news about parent and child relationships, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi social media on Youth Day went into tell-all mode as Twitter users shared their experiences of the secrets they are hiding from their parents.

The comments under the main tweet ranged from serious to hilarious as individual users laid bare some of their deepest and darkest secrets.

Secrets have been spilt

Here is just some of what the Twitter streets were flooded with:

@palc101 tweeted:

"That I got pregnant last year. They didn't even notice and I gave the baby to baby daddy. Still they don't know."

@AsMolebatsi in her comment said:

"That when I called them that I was robbed on my way to work by five guys, I was not just robbed but raped. A piece of me died."

A mildly hilarious one by @KgaediM read:

"I was arrested for drinking and driving and I escaped from custody. My car is still with the Metro Police."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za