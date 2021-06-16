Social media users reacted to a tweet in which one user asked people to respond to a tricky question

The tweleb, Daniel Marvin, posed a question in which other users were prompted to comment on some of the secrets they are keeping from their parents

The tweet received mixed reactions with some tweets ranging from sensitive to insensitive to downright funny

Mzansi social media on Youth Day went into tell-all mode as Twitter users shared their experiences of the secrets they are hiding from their parents.

The comments under the main tweet ranged from serious to hilarious as individual users laid bare some of their deepest and darkest secrets.

Mzansi reacts to Twitter on the secrets they are hiding from their parents. Image: Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Here is just some of what the Twitter streets were flooded with:

@palc101 tweeted:

"That I got pregnant last year. They didn't even notice and I gave the baby to baby daddy. Still they don't know."

@AsMolebatsi in her comment said:

"That when I called them that I was robbed on my way to work by five guys, I was not just robbed but raped. A piece of me died."

A mildly hilarious one by @KgaediM read:

"I was arrested for drinking and drivingand I escaped from custody. My car is still with the Metro police."

