South Africans could not deal with one goofy township uncle who showed off his martial arts skills

The chap broke a mop in half with his bare hands and impressed his community, who gathered to watch his trick

Social media users trolled the man in a thread of comments after one person uploaded the video yesterday

A community gathered to watch one goofy uncle in the hood show off his martial arts skills.

SA was floored by a kasi uncle who showed off his martial arts skills. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

Youngsters could not wait to witness the chap’s coolness and held either side of the mop for him.

Man shows off martial arts skills

South Africans trolled one chap who showed off his martial arts skills. His community gathered to watch him channel his inner-Jackie Chan who’s known for his cool karate skills in blockbuster action movies.

The goody uncle had two young people holding either side of an old piece of wood from a broken mop. The chap was excited and warmed up for his great performance, hoping to impress his hood.

Youngsters stood before him to ensure that he successfully broke the wood with his bare hands, which he did. The uncle prepared for his big trick by pulling out some sensei moves and managed to break the piece of wood into two pieces with the side of his right hand.

His supporters were pleased by the success of his performance, which satisfied the goofy uncle. South Africans were floored by the chap and trolled him in the comments.

Amo Kamo, one of the people who witnessed the uncle’s wood attack, filmed the experience and posted it on TikTok yesterday. The video generated over 373k views

He captioned the clip:

“The things we see in SA.”

South Africans pointed out the pain the uncle tried to hide behind his wide smile and laughed at how he shook it off. People wondered what the conversation was like, which led to him showing off his martial arts skills in front of his community and eventually becoming a hot topic online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi trolls kasi uncle into martial arts

One goofy chap showed off his martial arts skills to his curious community:

Mzansi was floored by a kasi uncle's behaviour in a now-viral TikTok video. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

@ADY commented:

“That time, Gogo is looking high and low for the mop.”

@lyric_world pointed out:

“You can see that he is in pain.”

@BWZ blamed it on the alcohol:

“Black Label was involved here.”

@Saint Ntuli shared:

“One thing I ask myself was, ‘What was the conversation that led to this?’”

@6 GʻOʻD commented:

“Life after matric.”

@lorato wrote:

“Sensei Sipho strikes again.”

@girl pointed out:

“Laughing through the pain.”

