A group of men and women from Kwa-Zulu Natal filled the streets in East London, arriving to cheers from locals who appreciated their support

The group travelled to the Eastern Cape after learning of the Nigerian king who was crowned in the city recently

Social media users were deeply moved by the support and reminded others that Zulus and Xhosas are one, calling the tribes siblings

Briefly News spoke with Nandipha Rumbu, East London, about the warm welcome given to the Zulu delegation and the power of unity between cultures

A group of people from KZN arrived in East London to support locals protesting the crowning of a Nigerian king. Image: @zimkhitha_99

Source: TikTok

What started as the coronation of an Igbo king known as Sonnyboy turned into a nationwide revolt, followed by a protest where Xhosas and Zulus united for the same cause.

A young Xhosa woman who lives in East London was among the people who joined the protest against the coronation, sharing the video on her TikTok account @zimkhitha_99. The clip shared on 30 March 2026 went viral, gaining 369K views and hundreds of comments from viewers who appreciated the Zulu tribe's support.

The group was filmed filling the streets of East London, cheering loudly and moving in unity. They gathered in front of City Hall, where some people delivered a few words. After that, they returned to the road, and some Zulu members displayed their traditional dance moves. TikTok user @zimkhitha_99's clip also showed a strong police presence as the large group moved down Oxford Street.

The Zulu tribe take over East London

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, a KZN media personality and founder of the March and March movement, was among the primary organisers. Her movement campaigns against illegal immigration and demands the deportation of undocumented migrants. They also advocate for the prioritisation of public services and jobs for South African citizens.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Xhosas and Zulus stand together as one people

Briefly News caught up with Nandipha to hear her opinion on the unity displayed by the Zulu tribe’s men and women, who were disturbed by the Nigerian king’s coronation.

We asked what her reaction was to seeing the crowd warmly welcoming the Zulu people. She responded:

“It was a very moving sight. Seeing our Zulu brothers and sisters being embraced by my people made me feel proud to be a Xhosa woman from East London. It showed that despite the drama in the news, we are still people who value hospitality and respect our fellow nationals.”

The team asked Nandipha for her message to the Zulu visitors and local leaders who made the warm welcome possible. She said:

“I would tell them thank you for showing us the true meaning of Ubuntu. You reminded us that our tribes and languages don’t matter as much as our shared values. I hope that the unity continues long after this coronation drama is over, so we can build a better future together.”

SA debates the unity between the two tribes

The viral clip gained massive views and over 1.1K comments from viewers who were impressed by the unity and love between Zulus and Xhosas. Many viewers called the tribes siblings, noting that no one should come between them as they are a formidable force when united. Some thanked the KwaZulu-Natal group for standing up for the people in East London against anything that devalues their culture. Other viewers from countries such as Botswana and Ghana also pledged support for the movement.

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was among the organisers leading the protest through the Eastern Cape streets. Image: @zimkhitha_99

Source: TikTok

User @Pamela Imvano said:

"Ningaze niyingene eyamaXhosa namaZulu zi siblings ezi (never budge in the Xhosa and Zulu war, those are siblings)♥️."

User @Kgomotso Molefe shared:

"In Botswana, we support and love Zulus and Xhosas. One love🥰."

User @Reba Kay shared:

"I wish we could all stop what we are doing in other provinces and go to the Eastern Cape. This is beautiful ❤️. Unity is power."

User @Azania commented:

"Thank you, KwaZulu-Natal, for standing up with the Eastern Cape, particularly people from KuGumpo. Indeed, umntu ngumntu ngabantu (a person is because of others)🙏. Sibamba ngazo zoz'bini (we are truly grateful). Enkosi kakhulu (thank you so much), Zulu nation ❤️."

User @mzakes27 commented:

"This is history. This day must become a holiday from next year ✌."

Bobby 🇿🇦 YNWA Amakhosi said:

"Powerful! There is real power in unity. It starts like this."

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Source: Briefly News