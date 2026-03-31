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“The Message Is Clear”: AI Wall Highlights Cape Town’s Haves and Have-Nots
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“The Message Is Clear”: AI Wall Highlights Cape Town’s Haves and Have-Nots

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • A content creator showed an image that used artificial intelligence to show people what a security wall in Cape Town would look like
  • The area in which the wall is said to be built would separate prominent townships from an area filled with tourists
  • Some people were upset about the decision to construct the barrier, while others didn't mind the idea of separation

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Houses in affluent and rural suburbs.
The AI picture showed a divide between affluent and rural suburbs. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson, Frédéric Soltan
Source: Getty Images

A digital content creator known as Rudo Sharon shared an AI-generated image of the R180 million wall the City of Cape Town plans to build along the N2 near Cape Town International Airport. The picture sparked a discussion about the decision aimed at protecting locals and tourists in the area.

Rudo shared the image on 26 March 2026, which showed a clear divide between wealthy Cape Town residents and those who present financial difficulties. The picture wasn't specifically a depiction of the N2 but showed how the wall would affect residents on both sides.

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The content creator captioned her post:

"This is South Africa. Cape Town, the message is clear!"

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Take a look at the Facebook picture below:

A depiction of the proposed wall in Cape Town.
Artificial intelligence was used to generate a wall along the N2. Image: Rudo Sharon
Source: Facebook

The Sunday Times reported last year that Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis had advocated for the construction of the security wall in the City's previous capital budget. The wall would separate the highway from the informal settlements of Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, and Langa, areas that are often riddled with crime.

The stretch of road, nicknamed 'Hell Run,' has developed a reputation over the years as a crime hotspot, leaving motorists to fear for their safety as some people take the opportunity to throw stones at them.

AI wall in Cape Town sparks a conversation

Members of the online community did not hold back with their comments about the prospects of a security wall. While some welcomed the idea and suggested one be built at the country's borders, others rejected the City's plans.

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Bob Williams Chawawa stated under the post:

"The meaning of the fence is that there's a big gap between rich and poor people."

Rodney Moorvan wrote in the comment section:

"Plant trees instead of planting litter."

Mapaseka Lekgau told social media users:

"Imagine your soulmate lives on the other side of the same area. Chai!"

Taka Tina found humour in the post, writing:

"In South Africa, it would never last a day. We have our own minds here, we don't play."

Kagiso Sekhaolelo, who seemed to have no problem with the wall, said to Rudo:

"Why do you have a fence in your yard? Answer this, then you'll realise that you posted nonsense."

3 Other stories about the proposed Cape Town wall

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

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