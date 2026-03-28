A Soweto woman showed how she transformed her bedroom floor using peel-and-stick tiles

A pack of 36 tiles costs R350 and can be applied directly onto a clean concrete floor

South Africans flooded the comments asking where to buy them, with some sharing their experiences with the tiles

A woman taking selfies in her home. Images: @precious.keaypee.hlatshwayo

Source: TikTok

A Soweto woman who shares home decor and lifestyle content gave her followers a proper plug on 19 March 2026. Precious shared a video of herself on her bedroom floor, peeling the backing off stick-on tiles and pressing them one by one onto the clean concrete. The result was a beautiful beige wooden-look floor that blended perfectly with the rest of her room.

What makes these tiles such a popular find is how simple and quick the whole process is. There is no cement to mix, no grout to apply and no measuring and waiting for everything to set. You peel off the sticker, press the tile down and move on to the next one. A pack of 36 tiles costs R350, and Precious also let viewers know that if they want her to get and deliver the tiles for them, she charges a R200 runner fee on top of that.

For anyone renting or living in a space where permanent tiles are not an option, this kind of affordable home upgrade is the best kind of thing that makes a real difference. It's the easiest way to renovate a space without breaking the bank or requiring a professional.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Netizens get curious about the stick-on tiles

People had plenty to say in the comments section on Facebook user @precious.keaypee.hlatshwayo's clip:

@Gugu Shongwe said:

"Mahle mntase. They don't even look like stickers."

@Skobho Khumalo advised:

"It needs to be laid long and short like building blocks, not all the same direction, for the nice wood effect and longevity."

@Lungiswa Mjuluki asked:

"Can I paste them on top of ceramic tiles?"

@Porcia Skhosana suggested:

"Go buy a floor or carpet glue. Trust me, you will need it."

@Sonto Monakali asked:

"How is it cleaned? Does water not wear it out?"

@Samuel Ramantsi confirmed:

"36 for R350?"

@Nonkululeko Ndlovu added:

"Mina ngifuna that coffee table too. Please plug me."

@Gugu Shongwe added:

"Not where I am renting shame. Here I must relocate if I want these."

A bedroom with stick-on tiles. Images: @precious.keaypee.hlatshwayo

Source: Facebook

More on affordable shopping plugs

Briefly News recently reported on a Western Cape TikToker who shared Jam Clothing's winter finds in Paarl.

recently reported on a Western Cape TikToker who shared Jam Clothing's winter finds in Paarl. A woman compared cooking utensils at Woolworths and Shein side by side and the price difference was enough to send South Africans straight to place an order.

A content creator tried on winter coats from Jet stores, and the quality and prices she found had many saying it was their sign to go shopping immediately.

Source: Briefly News