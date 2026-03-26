A content creator filmed herself trying on winter coats and jackets available at Jet stores nationwide, leaving many social media users excited

She shared the clip on TikTok, where it sparked major engagement from the online community, who asked questions while expressing satisfaction with the items

Many viewers were impressed and expressed their gratitude for the plug, promising to visit the retail store to get some of the items she showed

A young woman was praised for sharing a plug for the latest winter coats available at Jet stores. Image: @itslaylahoney

Source: TikTok

With winter soon approaching, a Cape Town woman visited her Jet store where she tried on different jackets and coats, exciting the online community.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @itslaylahoney on 20 March 2026, where it gained traction and amassed many comments from viewers who appreciated the winter wear plug.

Without revealing their prices, the creator showed off a variety of coats and jackets from her local Jet store in the Mother City. She began with a sleek, warm brown leather jacket, which fit her perfectly. She then followed with a classic long, brown, warm coat, which also has a belt for adjustment.

The Jet winter jackets and coats

The creator also showed a tan trench coat, which she also tried on and looked gorgeous in. While TikTok user @itslaylahoney did not mention the price, another creator had shared a similar video showing the trench coat valued at R469. In her caption, the young lady noted that she was kind of in love with all of them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Jet's winterwear impresses Mzansi

The clip gained traction, with many social media users expressing their gratitude towards the creator for showing them the winter wear. Many viewers picked their favourites from the coats and jackets they saw, and promised to spoil themselves. Some enquired about sizes, wishing to know if they were 'true to size' or smaller. One viewer said she had been dying to get her hands on the jackets, convinced that after seeing them worn, that was her sign to get them.

Shoppers flooded the comments to ask if the jackets are "true to size" after seeing the creator’s post. Image: @itslaylahoney

Source: TikTok

User @caity__p said:

"The chocolate brown coat is a definite 😍."

User @khi shared:

"I have been dying to get my hands on these jackets. This is my sign."

User @sunshineunicorn10 asked:

"What size were you wearing in the trench? Would you say they're true to size or oversized?"

User @Jodie Stuart commented:

"Oh, Jet has so many cute things!"

User @ E U R E K A said:

"What? I’m going there tomorrow!"

User @raabsjohnson asked:

"The first one 😩😍, what size were you wearing?"

User @Jay-tee Davidson commented:

"These are gorgeous."

3 Briefly News articles about fashion

A local woman visited her Jet store and showed off some of their winter coat stock, ranging from R500 and under, impressing the online community.

A fashion-forward content creator impressed social media users after showcasing a variety of trendy footwear available at Woolworths, which ranged from high heels to flats.

A wealthy Zimbabwean businessman spent R6.4 million on custom-made designer outfits at a high-end luxury store overseas, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News