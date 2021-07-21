Prince Kaybee Turns Down Young Lady Hitting on Him, Shares Hilarious Reason

Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee turned down a young lady who was hitting on him on social media on Tuesday, 20 July

The award-winning musician shared the hilarious reason why he rejected the beautiful admirer, who has since deleted her post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Kaybee's response to the woman and many claimed he was going to slide into her DMs anyway

A young woman took to social media to shoot her shot at Prince Kaybee. She posted a cute snap of herself when she hit on the award-winning musician.

The star complimented the young lady on her beauty when he politely turned her down. His reason for refusing her now-deleted proposal got many people on his timeline laughing out loud.

Prince Kaybee turned down a young lady hitting on him. @princekaybee_sa

The Hosh hitmaker, who recently trended for cheating on Zola Mhlongo with DJ Hazel Maharzard, took to Twitter and replied:

"You're so beautiful, mare I'm still under investigation by the Men's Conference board after that incident," he said according to YouthVillage.

Tweeps took to the musician's comment section to share their thoughts on his funny rely to his admirer. Check out some of their comments below:

@TakaTina1 said:

"So you plead guilty to the charges?"

@LindyNtsoko2 wrote:

"Thank you for your polite rejection...very mature."

@ET_Mado commented:

"I'm telling you... he's going to the DM."

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"At least you were not rude, unlike others."

@RomeoGrey added:

"After this he went to straight to her DM, I know him."

Prince Kaybee admits to cheating, denies hating black women

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African musician Prince Kaybee has vehemently denied hating black women. This comes after a social media user suggested that a majority of black men hate black women.

Responding to the post, Kaybee said:

“I may have cheated but this is not true.”

His strange tweet left many social media users confused about why he was bragging about his alleged mistake. It seems the heat from the responses must have gotten to Kaybee because he deleted the tweet after a few hours. However, it was too little too late.

